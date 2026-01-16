– Advertisement –

The word “underrated” is belabored in music journalism, but Joey Molland was just that. As co-guitarist in Badfinger, he was part of a quartet signed to the Beatles’ Apple Records, yielding glorious AM hits like “Come and Get It,” “Day After Day,” and “No Matter What.” The foursome fell into obscurity and tragedy a few years later, but Badfinger is now regarded as one of the greatest power-pop acts. Molland, the band’s sole-surviving member, died March 1 from complications of diabetes. He was 77.

On guitar, Molland developed a slide style inspired by George Harrison’s innovative approach – devoid of blues and instead emphasizing melody. While the Quiet Beatle played the multi-tracked slide on the #4 single “Day After Day,” Molland delivered hook-laden bottleneck to “No Matter What.”

Badfinger further appeared on landmark albums like George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass and John Lennon’s Imagine, as well as the famed Concert for Bangladesh in 1971. Molland relocated to Minnesota after getting married and lived there for decades, working as a solo artist, with various Badfinger reconfigurations, and other projects.

In a 2020 interview with VG, Molland reflected on how his guitar style complemented that of Badfinger co-guitarist Pete Ham, saying, “We soloed on each others’ songs, so I played lead on ‘No Matter What’ and ‘Baby Blue,’ while Pete played lead on ‘Better Days’ and ‘Love Me Do.’ Pete was good at those little filler licks off the top of his head; I was good at those arpeggio chord licks, like ‘Baby Blue.’”

A humble and well-liked musician, Molland was an avid VG reader.

“I love this magazine,” he enthused. “I’ve read a lot of very interesting articles and love the photos. In fact, I’ve learned quite a bit about my own guitars and amps – so thanks!” – Pete Prown

