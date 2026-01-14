– Advertisement –

Popa Chubby: Nelson G Onofre.

The latest from blues dynamo Popa Chubby is a star-studded tribute to the late great Freddie King. Produced by Mr. Chubby and Mike Zito, I Love Freddie King is a blues guitar love-fest covering some of King’s most potent and popular songs. With Popa fronting the band on guitar and vocals, guests include Eric Gales, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Joe Bonamassa.

While King’s best-known ditties like “Hideaway,” “I’m Going Down,” “The Stumble,” and “San Ho Zay” get workouts with the help of Bonamassa, Arthur Neilson, and Albert Castiglia, Chubby raises the bar going toe-to-toe with the fiery Eric Gales on “My Credit Didn’t Go Through.” The dueling continues on “Big Legged Woman” starring Christone Ingram. Kingfish’s soulful dexterity is magnificently offset by Chubby’s heartfelt vocals and sinewy guitar lines.

Mike Zito adds savage blues licks to “She’s a Burglar,” while Chubby’s guitar tone is triple-thick on “I’m Going Down.” Joe Bonamassa unleashes pentatonic fury in a dazzling display of guitarmanship. While the album’s production is uneven in spots, and the guest solos sound flown in, the love, respect, and passion for one of America’s most underrated blues artists shines as a fine homage. – OJ

This article originally appeared in VG’s May 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.