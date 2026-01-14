– Advertisement –

At the risk of starting a brawl, Rik Emmett’s guitar work was arguably too good for Triumph. As evidence, his latest project centers on a custom-built Loucin that inspired both a book and accompanying music. “Magic Power” this is not.

On Ten Telecaster Tunes, Emmett delivers 10 solo performances on the instrument he calls Babs, laying down the funkiest R&B vamps, jazz licks, and Chet fingerpicking with robust clean tones; prime examples include “So Pushy” and “Funky Scratchin’.” “Swirling” offers a dash of classical chops mixed with James Taylor lyricism, while “Slinky” is a master class in tremolo effects. If you’ve only heard Emmett’s heavy riffing and flash-bomb solos, this virtuosic non-rock set will both surprise and delight.

The accompanying book is something of a musical autobiography. A deep dive on the guitar, creativity, and Rik’s personal journey in music, it features anecdotes, musings, and a bit of navel-gazing, all written in a humble, humorous manner. There’s plenty of tech-geek info (recording gear, software) and illustrations, but oddly, no photos of Babs.

Overall, Ten Telecaster Tales is a treat – and reminder that Rik Emmett is an underrated monster of a player. – Pete Prown

This article originally appeared in VG’s May 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.