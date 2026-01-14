– Advertisement –

Greg Koch: Vertrell Yates.

The Gristle Master returns with scintillating blues and the influences that made him the six-string slayer he is today. On this live recording, Koch uses an array of guitars including his signature Reverend, a Deluxe Tele, Custom Shop Les Paul, and a Custom Shop Strat while sharing stages with Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, Malford Milligan, Roscoe Beck, and the Memphis Horns. Plugged in, Koch is a guitar behemoth; his slide playing is particularly spellbinding on “Can’t Be Satisfied” with Larry McCray.

On Freddie King’s “The Stumble,” Koch displays his vast knowledge of greasy double-stops, playing behind the beat, swinging, and how to make a guitar sting. He performs a tour-de-force interpretation of Hendrix’s “Red House,” adding extrapolations that borrow from the thinking man’s guitar playbook, performed with gut-level zeal and mastery for more than nine minutes. Volume swells! Oh my!

On Memphis Slim’s “Steppin’ Out,” made famous by Eric Clapton with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Greg throws it all in, including the kitchen sink. He uses the song as a platform to unleash the greatest blues, rock, and country guitar techniques known to man. Koch gets his Western swing on with “The Damn Thing,” draws blood on “The Ripper,” and the chops just keep on comin’, rounding off a joyous guitar record. – Oscar Jordan

This article originally appeared in VG's May 2025 issue.