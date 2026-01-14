– Advertisement –

Price: $1,099

www.reverendguitars.com

So you want a Gibson-style solidbody that can cover humbucker-powered rock, yet also twangier/glassier tones using a P-90 pickup. Check. You also want to grab high frets via double-cutaway and have the pitch reliability of a tune-o-matic bridge and locking tuners. Got it. One more thing: it’s got to look cool and old-school. Hmm…. sounds like you should check out the Reverend Sensei H90.

With a bound korina body and set neck (24.75″ scale) and rosewood fretboard (12″ radius), the solidbody has a wide-D neck profile called Medium Oval – think Les Paul or SG – and weight that isn’t overly heavy. The result is a lively, thin-finished instrument that balances well.

Under the hood, look for an HA5 humbucker in the bridge and 9A5 single-coil in the neck slot. This offers a Les Paul-conversion combination, as if you put a ’bucker in the bridge of an old goldtop (as Tom Scholz of Boston did). Reverend has developed a knack for giving passive electronics an active feel – no small feat. Grab the Volume knob with your pinky and try a swell – notice how responsive and smooth the volume increases, unlike so many dead-sounding passive pots. Another great knob – Bass Contour – reshapes the tonal dimension to dial Fender-tinged flavors.

In hand, the H90 is resonant, delivering surprising volume unplugged and spanky tones through an amp or speaker-sim modeler. Neither Les Paul nor Strat, the Sensei most often brings to mind a punchy LP Special for rockin’ twang and attitude. Play hard rock and alt, blues, country or any style you want, this Reverend probably has it covered, and it comes in wiggy colors like Army Green, Transparent White, Periwinkle Burst, and the hilariously named Chronic Blue Burst. Mid-price solidbodies this much fun don’t come along every day. – Pete Prown

This article originally appeared in VG’s May 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.