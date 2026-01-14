Seymour Duncan Announces the Slash 3.0 Pickup Set

– Advertisement –

SANTA BARBARA, January 13th, 2026 – Seymour Duncan, a leading manufacturer of guitar and bass pickups, effects pedals, and pedal amps, is proud to announce that the Slash 3.0 Pickup Set is now available to order from seymourduncan.com and from authorized Seymour Duncan dealers.

Slash 3.0 Pickup Set

A new addition to Slash’s signature sound arsenal, 3.0 adds more punch and aggression while retaining clarity. Built with rough cast Alnico 5 magnets and vintage-inspired construction, it’s a powerful new option for players seeking extra cut without compromise.

Slash’s most aggressive signature humbucker yet, featuring Alnico 5 magnets

Enhanced output and tighter lows without sacrificing legendary clarity and transparency

Developed for Slash’s SG® and now deployed across multiple guitars in his touring rig

Available in multiple configurations: single or four-conductor wiring, standard or Trembucker spacing, long and short-leg options

Hand-built in Santa Barbara, CA

Set MAP pricing starting at $258.00

Single Pickup MAP pricing starting at $129.00

For nearly four decades, Slash has relied on Seymour Duncan pickups to shape the unmistakable sound that defined a generation. From the original Slash model that recreated the legendary Appetite for Destruction tones, to the hotter Slash 2.0 set designed for stadium-sized live performances, Slash’s signature humbuckers have become iconic in their own right. Now, we bring you the Slash 3.0: born from Slash’s need for even more punch and bite while staying true to his tone.



The Slash 3.0 was first conceived at his request for Guns N’ Roses’ performance at the Back to the Beginning tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. Slash needed extra output for his SG® without sacrificing the precision and authenticity he demands from his tone. With the inclusion of Alnico 5 magnets, this new 3.0 design delivers tighter lows, more immediate attack, and added output, while keeping the same transparent character and unmistakable Slash feel. In addition to his SG®, Slash is using 3.0 live in other guitars that benefit from additional output. “The new 3.0 is basically just one more step up,” Slash explains. “You have more output, but still that same clarity and honesty of the sound of the guitar. I’ve got the best of all worlds now because I have my original Slash pickups that I’ve been using on most of my guitars forever. But now I have the options of having the 2.0 and the 3.0 for different guitars and different situations where it calls for a bit more kick-ass.”

Hand-built in Santa Barbara with vintage-inspired construction (rough cast Alnico 5 magnets, wood spacers, and traditional appointments) the Slash 3.0 set is vacuum wax-potted and available in multiple configurations: single- or four-conductor wiring, standard or Trembucker spacing, and both long- and short-leg options for modern and vintage guitars alike. Whether you’re outfitting a Les Paul®, an SG®, or a stage-ready superstrat, the Slash 3.0 gives you the choice to add just the right amount of bite without ever losing the soul of your tone.

Les Paul® and SG ® are registered trademarks of Gibson.

About Seymour Duncan



Since 1976, Seymour Duncan has built a legacy anchored in providing musicians everywhere with exceptional products and service, establishing itself as one of the leading manufacturers, marketers, distributors and purveyors of tone. With an array of innovative and handcrafted products—spanning from pickups to effects to amplification—and through collaboration with some of the greatest artists of all time, Seymour Duncan has made a lasting mark on the music industry, earning its place within rock and roll history. From its humble beginnings in Seymour and Cathy’s trailer in Topanga through today, Seymour Duncan has been dedicated to helping musicians of all levels—from beginner to touring professional—unearth their musical passion and elevate their tone.