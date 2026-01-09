 Taylor® Guitars Kicks Off 2026 With Two Major Launches – The Next Generation Of Its Flagship Grand Auditorium Guitars And New Gold Label Square-Shoulder Dreadnoughts

– Advertisement –

Taylor upgrades its most iconic models, adding “Next Generation” features to its Grand Auditorium body shape while expanding its recently introduced Gold Label Collection with traditional, square-shoulder dreadnoughts

EL CAJON, Calif. January 8, 2026 —Today, Taylor Guitars, the leading global builder of premium acoustic guitars,

announced its most ambitious tonal expansion to date with two key launches: a Next Generation evolution of its ﬂagship Grand Auditorium guitars and the growth of its heritage-inspired Gold Label Collection to include a trio of deeper-bodied square-shoulder dreadnoughts. This dual launch underscores Taylor’s commitment to offer players the industry’s widest spectrum of acoustic tonal possibilities, from cutting-edge modern acoustic performance to time-honored traditional tonal character.

“As guitar makers, we see the ever-wider variety of players and styles,” said Andy Powers, Taylor’s Chief Guitar Designer and CEO. “This means different types of sounds, feels and aesthetic presentations—all in step with the creative world of today’s players.”

Evolving A Modern Flagship: Next Generation Grand Auditoriums

For more than 30 years, the cutaway Grand Auditorium body style has deﬁned the Taylor brand—comfortable, musically versatile, and equally at home in living rooms, pro studios, and on big stages. Yet in keeping with Taylor’s ethos of continuous improvement, Andy Powers has continued to bring voicing enhancements to Taylor’s most popular body style. The latest reﬁnements arrive as a potent trio of performance-enhancing, “Next-Generation” innovations that fundamentally transform the feel, sound, and live performance utility, all while retaining the core identity that players love. Debuting in Taylor’s best-selling 300, 400 and 800 Series, including both Standard and Builder’s Edition models, the Next Generation Grand Auditoriums combine Taylor’s patented Action Control Neck, a new scalloped variant of Andy’s

Class bracing, and all-new Claria System electronics—with all three design breakthroughs working in harmony to inspire players by offering a richer, more expressive musical experience.

ACTIONCONTROLNECKTM — The patented Action Control Neck features a long-tenon joint extending deeper into the guitar body for dramatically enhanced sustain, warmth, and resonance, while allowing instant, precise string height adjustments directly through the soundhole—with no string or neck removal required.

SCALLOPEDV-CLASSTM BRACING— Working in harmony with the neck, a new scalloped V-Class bracing pattern lightens key brace zones for increased top movement and responsiveness, delivering the warmth and richness players crave with enhanced low-end response while preserving V-Class’s renowned pitch accuracy, projection and sustain.

CLARIATM PICKUPSYSTEM— Finally, Taylor’s all-new Claria System electronics revolutionize ampliﬁed performance with an improved under-saddle piezo pickup paired with a proprietary onboard preamp that eliminates traditional piezo harshness. Discrete soundhole-mounted Volume, Mid-Contour, and Tone controls enable a wide range of

tone-shaping—players will ﬁnd it easy to quickly dial in their preferred sound in any type of performance venue, offering remarkable plug-and-play utility.

Next Generation Grand Auditoriums start at $2,499 and include:

314ce

414ce

814ce

Builder’s Edition 324ce

BE 814ce Indian

Rosewood/Adirondack Spruce

454ce*

324ce

854ce*

BE 814ce Honduran Rosewood

Rosewood/Sinker Spruce

BE 814ce Indian Rosewood/ Adirondack Spruce Blacktop

*These12-stringmodelsfeaturestandardV-Classbracing.



Gold Label Growth: Square-Shoulder Dreads + New 900 Series Models

One year after its debut, Taylor’s Gold Label Collection, which draws inspiration from past eras of traditional,

non-cutaway guitars, welcomes another body style to the family: a square-shoulder dreadnought with a deeper body that creates an acoustic powerhouse with pronounced warmth and projection. The new dreadnought models include three tonewood pairings: the mahogany/torreﬁed Sitka spruce Gold Label 510e, the Indian rosewood/torreﬁed Sitka spruce Gold Label 710e, and the Honduran rosewood/torreﬁed Sitka spruce Gold Label 810e. (One other dreadnought that sits alongside these models is the Trey Hensley Gold Label 510e, introduced in Q4 of 2025.)

The new Gold Label Collection guitars start at $2,799 and include:

Gold Label 510e

Gold Label 710e

Gold Label 810e

Additionally, a pair of new Gold Label models debut at Taylor’s 900 Series level, featuring an ultra-premium blend of materials and aesthetic reﬁnements. Models include two body styles: the Super Auditorium Gold Label 914e and Grand Paciﬁc 917e. Both pair Honduran rosewood with Adirondack spruce and feature exquisite paua-shell trim along the top, fretboard and headstock, in natural or golden-brown sunburst ﬁnishes. All Gold Label models feature the collection’s signature innovations: Fanned V-Class Bracing, the Action Control Neck, and heritage-inspired aesthetics.

“It’s like players are stepping into a different musical skin with our Gold Label guitars,” says Powers. “Songwriters, bluegrass players, Americana players, rhythm players, weekend strummers, worship leaders, all kinds of different players saying, ‘Wow, I love this sound. This is a whole different face of Taylor.’”

The Next Generation Grand Auditoriums and expanded Gold Label Collection models are available now at authorized Taylor dealers worldwide. For more information, visit TaylorGuitars.com. Follow Taylor Guitars on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

About Taylor Guitars

Taylor Guitars is a leading global manufacturer of premium acoustic guitars. Headquartered in El Cajon, California (San Diego County), the company was founded in 1974 and is widely known for its innovative manufacturing techniques and tone-enhancing designs, which have set new standards for playability, craftsmanship and musical performance. Driven by a passion for improving the guitar-playing experience, Taylor is equally committed to ethical environmental practices and

has led the way with socially responsible forest management initiatives aimed at preserving our shared natural resources. These include groundbreaking forest restoration projects with West African ebony in Cameroon, koa and other native trees in Hawaii, and the urban canopy in Southern California. Taylor’s diverse artist community includes the likes of Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, U2’s The Edge, Jacob Collier and many others.