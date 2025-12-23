“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest  Timm Kummer

– Advertisement –

Season 03 Episode 08



In Episode 3.9 of “Buy That Guitar,” host Ram Tuli is joined by Timm Kummer, a legendary figure in the world of collectible guitars with a passion for unearthing, restoring, and dealing in rare instruments. Over his 45 years in the industry, Timm has built a reputation for specializing in “true vintage” pieces – pre-war acoustics and resonators from the ’30s along with solidbody electrics up to the mid ’60s. He and Ram discuss late-’70s/early-’80s Les Pauls, vintage resonators, and the state of the market.



