FENDER LAUNCHES JUKJAE’S SIGNATURE GUITAR, THE FIRST FENDER SIGNATURE MODEL BY A KOREAN ARTIST

JUKJAE Stratocaster® Baggy, with Vintage Noiseless™ Pickups, 1 volume with Push-Push Active Mid-Boost Switch and TBX Tone Control, Available In Limited Quantities Through Authorized Fender Dealers In Korea From December 12

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (December 12, 2025) – Fender Music Korea (FMK) today proudly announces the release of the JUKJAE Stratocaster® Baggy, marking the first-ever Fender signature guitar by a Korean artist. This launch also marks the beginning of FMK’s strategic engagement with Korean musicians, signaling a new chapter for the company following its official establishment on October 1. Through deeper collaboration with Korea’s vibrant music community, FMK aims to broaden its cultural reach, foster creative partnerships, and strengthen its presence in one of the world’s most influential music markets.

“I’ve been playing guitar for a long time, but being able to create my own signature model with Fender is truly an honor and a deeply meaningful experience for me,” said JUKJAE.

Celebrated for his delicate and expressive playing, JUKJAE is a guitarist and singer-songwriter who has collaborated with numerous renowned Korean artists. Throughout his career, JUKJAE has built a strong presence with his soulful vocals and emotional music. His artistic philosophy and sensibility are fully reflected in this signature model.

JUKJAE Stratocaster® Baggy is equipped with Vintage Noiseless™ pickups and a Mid-Boost circuit, delivering powerful yet clean tones. Medium jumbo frets ensure comfortable and stable playability, while the Push-Push active mid-boost volume knob and TBX tone control allow fast and efficient tone adjustments. Designed to minimize noise in various environments, the model provides players with a stable sound solution.

The name “Baggy” is derived from the Korean word “Baek-ui”, meaning white clothing, inspired by JUKJAE’s personal preference for wearing white. Its slightly aged Olympic White finish adds a clean yet subtle aesthetic.

“JUKJAE is an artist who has deeply moved music and guitar fans both in Korea and abroad with his exceptional playing and musicality,” said Edward “Bud” Cole, President of Asia Pacific for Fender. “JUKJAE Stratocaster® Baggy is Fender’s first artist signature guitar in Korea that combines JUKJAE’s unique sensibility with Fender’s heritage-rich craftsmanship, creating a special model that will inspire many guitarists. This guitar will mark the beginning of new relationships between Fender and Korean artists, opening up a new aperture for many musicians in the region.”

The JUKJAE Stratocaster® Baggy will be available in limited quantities through official Fender Music Korea authorized dealers starting December 12, 2025, and has already generated significant anticipation among Korean music fans and guitarists.

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products, and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender and @fenderkr

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender’s digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists “wings to fly,” carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

ABOUT FENDER MUSIC KOREA:

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC), Fender Music Korea provides integrated support across marketing, customer service, artist relations, sales, and direct consumer engagement in alignment with Fender’s global strategy, which will enable the company to strengthen relationships with local dealers and consumers while ensuring the stable supply of high-quality products and innovative services in Korea.

Fender (standard and stylized), and Stratocaster are trademarks of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Noiseless is a trademark of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation and/or its affiliates.

All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

