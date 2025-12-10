– Advertisement –

This isn’t live, there may not be an Ajax Novelty Company, and the three felines known as the Hepcats are actually the brainchild of Paul Johnson, whose Belairs were early-’60s pioneers of surf music. Suspend reality and dig how the “trio” expertly articulates layers of acoustic guitar.

Across decades, Johnson has embraced folk-rock, psychedelia, and Christian music, and his eclecticism is on full display here. Ten of the 17 tracks are originals, including an unplugged take on the surf classic “Mr. Moto,” which he wrote when he was 15.

Even when it was unfashionable, he stuck to his guns, championing instrumental music. Covers include the Shadows’ “Apache” and “Tico Tico,” which has been recorded by everyone from Charlie Parker to Paco De Lucia. He gives the minor-key “Midnight in Moscow” (a 1962 hit for Dixieland trumpeter Kenny Ball) a Gypsy flair, which is both somber and uplifting.

Johnson’s trademark melodicism shines throughout, along with noninvasive ornamental touches. Equally impressive, his tone is warm but crisp. In addition to his role as elder statesman to today’s surf revivalists, this is the third album Johnson has released under the Hepcats model, and it’s the best. – Dan Forte

This article originally appeared in VG’s April 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.