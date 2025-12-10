– Advertisement –

Are you a high-fidelity audio geek? If the answer is, well, yes, this Rhino release brings together an HD experience of Close to the Edge in no fewer than four versions, plus rarities and a ’72 concert. For starters, the 2025 remaster sounds as close to the analog 1972 mix as you’re going to get on CD. Conversely, the Steven Wilson remixes are much different – brighter, crisper, and more sonically detailed. Preference is, of course, a matter of taste, but the non-Wilson mixes are warmer and less-brash. A cool curveball is a completely instrumental version of the album, which gives guitarists and bassists front-row seats to the virtuosity of Steve Howe and Chris Squire. If you’ve ever tried to learn “And You & I” or “Siberian Khatru,” it’s a godsend.

To fully geek out, a Blu-Ray disc contains Wilson mixes in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 DTS-HD MA. Lastly, much of the ’72 London Rainbow concert is here, including stompers like “Roundabout” and “Heart of the Sunrise.” Here, you can listen to a 25-year-old Steve Howe fully off the chain – and reinventing rock-and-roll guitar in real time. – PP

