Pink Floyd

– Advertisement –

It’s understandable that fans warily approach the flood of pseudo-documentaries and biopics. Add the fact that the late Syd Barrett, Floyd’s original guitarist/leader, suffered from mental illness, and exploitation alarms are sure to go off. But this documentary handles the subject with dignity instead of sensationalism.

Interviews by longtime Floyd cover artist Storm Thorgerson with surviving members drummer Nick Mason, bassist Roger Waters, and guitarist David Gilmour, Syd’s sister, managers, schoolmates, and girlfriends lend credibility and depict Barrett as intelligent, humorous, and talented, albeit later unstable. There’s trippy footage of the psychedelic pioneers performing the instrumental “Interstellar Overdrive,” partially inspired by Love’s “My Little Red Book,” with Pete Townshend explaining that Barrett employed two Binson Echorec magnetic-disk delays.

Following hit singles “Arnold Lane” and “See Emily Play” in ’67, the rigors of gigging combined with lots of LSD resulted in disturbing songs like “Scream Thy Last Scream” and “Vegetable Man.” Fired by the band in early ’68, Barrett became one of rock’s great mysteries and recluses.

After The Madcap Laughs and Barrett solo albums and not being seen for six years, Syd shockingly turned up during a session for Floyd’s 1975 “Shine On You Crazy Diamond.” Snapshots show him heavy, balding, and unrecognizable. In 2006, the 60-year-old died of cancer. – DF

This article originally appeared in VG’s April 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.