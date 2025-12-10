– Advertisement –

In the raging ’90s, The Wildhearts blasted out of Newcastle upon Tyne like some unholy melding of Guns ’N Roses, Cheap Trick, and The Replacements. Hard rock, power pop, and punk still make up their secret sauce, heard on this latest effort with original singer/guitarist Ginger Wildheart. Ben Marsden plays lead, while Kavus Torabi adds extra guitar.

It goes without saying, Satanic Rites kicks royal ass. “Eventually” is a crunchy anthem, full of heavy riffs and a madcap solo. “Scared of Glass” is another butt-moving rocker, but stays true to the Wildhearts’ credo by weaving in pop elements. Slide leads off “Troubadour Moon,” which is – shocker – another fiery jam custom-made for live shows, with dashes of Thin Lizzy guitar harmonies. Producer Jim Pinder and mixer Carl Bown are more than adept at making a studio album sound like a concert stage; this album verily blasts out of the speakers. “Hurt People Hurt People” is a gentler track, akin to mid-tempo U2. Other than that, no ballads allowed.

If you dig ’90s rawk like Goo Goo Dolls, Weezer, and Lit, Ginger Wildheart and his band have you covered. It’s fun and furious, with savage guitar tones and drum beats that never let up. – PP

This article originally appeared in VG’s April 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.