SANTA BARBARA, December 9th, 2025 (EMBARGOED) Seymour Duncan, a leading manufacturer of guitar and bass pickups, effects pedals, and pedal amps, is proud to announce The Dino Cazares Machete Signature Humbucker is now available to order from seymourduncan.com and from authorized Seymour Duncan dealers.

Dino Cazares Machete Signature Humbucker

Dino Cazares doesn’t compromise, and neither does his signature Machete humbucker. This active pickup in a passive mount combines high-output coils with a custom preamp circuit to unleash ferocious attack with surgical precision. Whether you’re hammering out brutal rhythms or cutting through with lead work, the Machete delivers the relentless clarity and thickness that fuel Fear Factory’s punishing sound, now available to power your heaviest riffs.

Active pickup in passive mount for modern metal

Aggressive clarity with crushing low-end definition and articulation

Available in 6-string (in colors Black, White, and Red) and in 7-string (in colors Black, White, and Zebra)

Hand-built in Santa Barbara, CA

MAP pricing: 6-string $149.00

MAP pricing: 7-string $159.00

Watch Video.

Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares has spent decades defining the sonic assault of industrial metal, and his tone continues to evolve. The Machete, previously exclusive to Dino’s signature Ormsby® guitars, is finally available everywhere from Seymour Duncan. This active humbucker in a passive mount delivers aggressive clarity and crushing power, engineered for players who demand articulation and low-end definition without sacrificing organic feel.

The Dino Cazares Machete Signature Humbucker delivers the razor-sharp attack and punishing crunch his music demands. Built on the foundation of the acclaimed Retribution model, the Machete channels that articulation into a distinct new voice. Treble bite and low-mid thickness combine for an immediate, aggressive attack perfect for machine-gun picking, tight chugs, and searing leads. The Machete retains an organic character that responds dynamically to your playing, delivering punchy aggression with definition.

If you’ve been craving fierce, articulate power that cuts through the heaviest mix while maintaining note clarity, the Machete delivers. It’s the pickup that powers Dino’s relentless riffing on Fear Factory’s latest material, and now it can power your playing. Load it into your guitar and discover the sound that drives one of modern metal’s most uncompromising players.

Ormsby® is a registered trademark of Ormsby Musical Instrument PTY LTD.

About Seymour Duncan

Since 1976, Seymour Duncan has built a legacy anchored in providing musicians everywhere with exceptional products and service, establishing itself as one of the leading manufacturers, marketers, distributors and purveyors of tone. With an array of innovative and handcrafted products—spanning from pickups to effects to amplification—and through collaboration with some of the greatest artists of all time, Seymour Duncan has made a lasting mark on the music industry, earning its place within rock and roll history. From its humble beginnings in Seymour and Cathy’s trailer in Topanga through today, Seymour Duncan has been dedicated to helping musicians of all levels—from beginner to touring professional—unearth their musical passion and elevate their tone.