Mike Campbell is one of the most-heard guitarists on earth thanks to his work in the legendary Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and their catalog of hit singles (“American Girl,” “I Need to Know,” “Refugee,” “The Waiting”) and certifiably classic albums (Damn the Torpedoes, Hard Promises). He has also written for and played with many others, notably Don Henley’s hit “The Boys of Summer.” After Petty’s sudden passing in 2017, Campbell formed his own band, the Dirty Knobs. His latest project is an autobiography, Heartbreaker: A Memoir. Campbell’s life is a remarkable story, from childhood poverty to the pinnacle of fame and professional respect.

Several times in the book you refer to yourself as a quiet and shy person. Given that, was it difficult to talk about yourself, and therefore challenging to write the book?

It wasn’t, because the shy, insecure guy was much younger. I’ve gained a lot of confidence now that I’ve gotten older, so I found it very easy to talk about things. As my wife puts it, “You’ve become very chatty in your old age!”

Where did that confidence come from?

Well, success gives you confidence. Once we started making records and they started doing well, you start to feel a little more confident about yourself. I came out of my shell slowly.

Was this the first time you’d been asked to write a book?

Yeah. Writing a memoir never crossed my mind. In my wildest thoughts, I might someday like to write a book of fiction or something. But a friend of mine, Jaan Uhelszki, knew a writer who was interested in doing a book about me. No one asked before. Ari Surdoval is his name, and I really liked him and he was really keen to do it. They talked me into it, and I’m glad they did.

Petty doesn’t always come across very well.

Well, the book is truthful, and every band should have a Tom Petty. If you want to succeed, as a leader you sometimes need to be a little hard-edged to get things done. In the book, I touch on that edge he had, which he probably got from the way his father treated him growing up. He had a determination and drive that none of us had. Without somebody in the band with that quality, you probably won’t succeed.

No, he wasn’t a perfect person. People may read it and think, “There were some dark spots…” but you could say that about anybody. There’s also a loving, sweet, gentle human being in there. That was my thread – bands are delicate, and someone has to lead the band or it’ll fall apart. Fortunately, we had Tom, who always stood by the band. He could have gone solo, but he loved the band and he fought for himself, but he also fought for us.

You talk a lot about recording demos.

When you’re writing, it’s free. You’re with the muse and just accepting it. You’re not thinking, “This has to be a record…” or “This sound has to be perfect.” You’re about the creative flow and the gift that’s coming to you. When you’re in the studio making a record, it’s a different energy – there’s pressure to pay attention to details. Sometimes you get lost in the details and forget the spark. But demos capture the creative passion in a song, unencumbered by expectations. You go with it, put it down, and have fun.

We had to take demos into the studio and try re-creating them. The game was called “Beat the Demo.”

You discuss influences like Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roger McGuinn, and others, and the fact you worked with them. Have you accepted that you’re now an influence, too?

In some ways, I have, because people tell me, or they say, “We played ‘Here Comes My Girl’ at our wedding.” The songs meant something to people. I know what it’s like to be enamored with someone else’s music, such as my heroes that I’ve worked with. I know that feeling, and I try to respect that when someone gives me a compliment.

I get this feeling sometimes like, “How did I get here? Why me? How did this happen to me? Why am I so lucky?” I’ve had a very charmed life. – Bret Adams

This article originally appeared in VG’s April 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

