Zac Schulze gets straight to it!

If you’re a fan of Cream, Zeppelin, and Rory Gallagher (who isn’t?), you’ll dig Zac Schulze Gang, a British power trio that’s carrying the torch with both hands; they’ve played Clapton’s Crossroads and the Rory Gallagher Tribute Fest. Here, Zac flies solo on “High Roller,” tearin’ it up on his ’54 Guild Aristocrat M75 through a Fender Deluxe 112 Plus. Stay tuned as he takes you on a tour of the guitar, then catch our review of their new album, “Straight To It,” and interview with Zac in the November issue.