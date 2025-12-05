– Advertisement –

Price: $349.99 each (M1 Modulation Machine, D1 Delay, R1 Stereo Reverb); $296.34 (ACS1 Amp+Cab Simulator)

www.walrusaudio.com

Walrus Audio’s Mako Series MKII bolster the sounds of their first-gen predecessors, using altered algorithms, new controls, and better tonal quality. The most-obvious changes are new fine-tune settings and a menu screen.

The M1 High-Fidelity Modulation Machine offers Chorus, Phaser, Tremolo, Vibrato, Rotary, and Filters. Running between a Deluxe Reverb a Les Paul Traditional or Strat, it generated ’70s phasers, ’80s chorus, tremolo, and a plush rotary sim with a clarity that didn’t diminish the amplifier’s essential tone. Moving from one sound to the next was easy, and punching up the intensity was a breeze.

Sounds from the D1 High-Fidelity Delay were also clear and crisp – everything from rockabilly slapback to the strange and the beautiful. After choosing from Digital, Mod, Vintage, Dual, Reverse, and Grain modes, its user can quickly modify the number of repeats and time, then use Tap Tempo to lock in with a song. Its doubling effect can be used with pitch modulation for rhythmic staccato effects or dreamy soundscape trails; it and the Reverse option are a nice touch.

The R1 High-Fidelity Stereo Reverb houses six verb types, EQ control, 128 presets, and a new ducking/swelling feature. Spring, Hall, Plate, BFR, and Refract can simulate any room setting – from church-like sounds reminiscent of massive stone interiors to warmer, smaller rooms with subtle reverberation, arena rock sounds as well as modern slapback. It works great for ethereal volume swells.

The ACS1 Amp+Cab Simulator approximates classic British, vintage American, and high-gain tones and cab combinations with the ability to mix, swap, and EQ them (and/or add reverb and gate. Cool presets help get the ball rolling, and all very musical. – Oscar Jordan

This article originally appeared in VG’s April 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited

