The Chase Bliss Clean

Price: $399

www.chasebliss.com

With is Clean compressor, Chase Bliss set out to create a pedal that would duplicate the vivid interactivity of a dirty tube amp, but with a completely clean tone.

While a standard compressor can give your guitar (bass, keyboard, etc.) a professional sheen, the Clean is a stereo unit that can polish mixes or deliver side-chain compression.

Users will appreciate its straightforward operation, wavy “sag” (again, like a tube amp), and amazing control through its top knobs and switches, along with two banks of customizable DIP switches in the back. Using the Attack knob and swell footswitch (labeled “Aux”), it’ll conjure wobbly, watery effects like a tremolo or vibrato to go alongside compression. On the right, Wet and Dry raise or lower volume to the effected and uneffected tones, and can be a surprisingly powerful preamp boost. Another switch saves two presets; use it to adjust the clean tone or reveal the pedal’s secret dirty side. Another surprise is the excellent manual, which is cleanly written and inviting to newbies.

A fun, intuitive, and versatile piece of gear, the Clean is a serious rethink of compression that will have pros salivating and intrigue everyday players with its “wow.” Compressor freaks, rejoice! – Pete Prown

This article originally appeared in VG’s April 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited