“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest Dave Hunter

– Advertisement –

Season 03 Episode 07

In Episode 3.7 of Buy That Guitar, presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, host Ram Tuli is joined by renowned guitar historian and author, Dave Hunter. Dave is without a doubt the most prolific writer in the field of guitar and amplifier tone. He’s also a musician, and has graced the pages of Vintage Guitar magazine for years. Today, Ram and Dave discuss why you don’t have to have super-exclusive or expensive vintage gear to make great music. It’s all about “Tone.”



Subscribe to our “Overdrive” newsletter for the latest happenings at Vintage Guitar magazine: https://www.vintageguitar.com/overdrive/

Sponsored By:

Each episode is available on Apple Podcast, YouTube and Spotify, and more arriving soon!

Please feel free to reach out to Ram at Ram@VintageGuitar.com with any questions or comments you may have.

Like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here

– Advertisement –