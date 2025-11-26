New! Fractal Audio AM4 Amp Modeler

– Advertisement –

Plaistow, NH – November 24, 2025 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Fractal Audio Systems, the premier innovator in guitar amp modeling and effects processor technology, announces the release of the AM4 Amp Modeler.

The AM4 brings the sound and capabilities of Fractal Audio’s top-tier processors to the most portable, easiest-to-use format yet. Built on the same algorithms as the flagship Axe-Fx III, it delivers industry-leading amp modeling, powerful speaker cab simulations, and a suite of legendary stompbox and studio effects.

Key features include Amp Mode with four foot-switchable channels per preset, one-tap boost, 104 presets—each a complete mini-rig with four scenes—plus gapless switching, a precision tuner, balanced outputs, a stereo insert foroutboard gear, two expression pedal jacks, S/PDIF I/O, MIDI, 4×4 USB audio (including re-amping), and more—all in a compact, rugged, pedalboard-ready steel chassis. Free AM4-Edit software provides complete visual control of presets, amps, cabs, and effects from your Mac or PC—plus guided firmware updates as future releases expand and improve the AM4.

Unlike amp pedals that lack versatility or fall short on tone, the AM4’s amp models deliver the uncompromising sound and feel that make Fractal Audio the choice of top professionals everywhere. These aren’t static “take-it-or-leave-it” captures, but true component-level physical models — over 240 in total — that respond and feel like real tube amps at any setting. Simple controls mirror the original amps for authentic tone shaping, while a hidden Expert Edit menu unlocks creative options even beyond the limits of analog gear.

Integrated directly into the amp block, 45+ classic and modern guitar and bass DynaCabs™ deliver highly realistic speaker tones with an intuitive interface that allows you to position virtual mics in real time—making it fast and easy to achieve a desired tone. You can also load your favorite Impulse Responses (IRs), from Fractal Audio or thirdparty creators, using the UltraRes™ User Cab system for maximum flexibility. A built-in room option adds ambient dimensional sound without requiring a separate block.

World-class effects are a core feature of the AM4. It includes 75+ drive pedal models, dozens of delays, all of Fractal Audio’s celebrated reverbs, and 150+ effect types across chorus, compressor, flanger, phaser, EQ, wah, tremolo, and more. With all this, the AM4 is a gig-ready platform in its own right—but it also plays great with third-party pedals, processors, and of course our own VP4 Virtual Pedalboard.

With great tone, versatility, and power, the AM4 can replace a locker full of gear—saving space, weight, and expense. In short, there’s nothing else like it: the sound and features of Fractal Audio’s top-tier processors—refined, streamlined, fun, and inspiring to play. With pro-level connectivity, uncompromising build quality, and Fractal Audio’s proven commitment to excellence, the AM4 is built to be a top performer, now and for years to come.

Direct Retail Price: $699

Availability: November 24, 2025

Visit https://fractalaudio.com/am4 or contact your local Fractal Audio dealer for inquiries outside the USA/Canada.