“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guest J Mascis

– Advertisement –

Season 03 Episode 06

In Episode 3.5 of “Buy That Guitar,” host Ram Tuli is joined by Tony Nagy, manager of the repair shop at Gruhn Guitars. Vintage instruments, prized for their unique sound and craftsmanship, require specific repairs due to age, wear, and construction. Tony and Ram discuss maintenance considered essential to keep Golden Era instruments sounding and playing their best.



Links: J Mascis

Subscribe to our “Overdrive” newsletter for the latest happenings at Vintage Guitar magazine: https://www.vintageguitar.com/overdrive/

Sponsored By:

Each episode is available on Apple Podcast, YouTube and Spotify, and more arriving soon!

Please feel free to reach out to Ram at Ram@VintageGuitar.com with any questions or comments you may have.

Like, comment, and share this podcast! Listen Here

– Advertisement –