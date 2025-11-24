Palace Skateboards And Fender Team Up For Brand New Collaboration

– Advertisement –

New Product Range Is Set To Feature A Limited Edition Telecaster® Alongside Matching Co-Branded Picks And Straps

LONDON, UK (NOVEMBER 24, 2025) Palace Skateboards and Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announce a brand new collaboration that will feature a limited-edition Telecaster®, as well as a range of co-branded picks and straps to supplement the guitar.

This first of its kind tie-up marks a significant milestone for both Fender® and Palace, representing a true fusion of two forward-thinking brands – uniting Fender’s legacy of meticulous craftsmanship and innovation, which has defined music for generations, with Palace’s renowned, often irreverent, and always influential energy in contemporary fashion and skate culture.

When it comes to the Telecaster®, the guitar features a 90s-inspired rave graphic across the front and a Palace Triferg on the back, a branded guitar strap and matching pick complete the look. The artwork nods to classic flyer culture, grid-like high-energy patterns set against the Telecaster® silhouette and finished under a durable clear coat.

Everything about the neck is built for speed and comfort: a Modern “C” profile with a silky satin urethane back, a 9.5″-radius slab, maple fingerboard with smooth rolled edges, and 22 medium-jumbo frets for fast, fluid playability. Under the hood, Player Series Alnico V Single-Coil Tele® pickups deliver crystalline highs, musical mids, and tight lows across genres. A 3-way blade switch moves from smooth neck-pickup chime to cutting bridge-pickup twang and everything in between, while a 6-saddle bridge, block steel saddles and ClassicGear™ tuners lock in tuning and intonation for confident stage or studio work.

The Palace Fender Telecaster®, along with the custom picks and straps, will be available exclusively at Palace stores globally and palaceskateboards.com

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender’s digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists “wings to fly,” carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

