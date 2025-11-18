 Prestige Guitars Unveils 2026 Heritage Series Guitars 

– Advertisement –

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 14, 2025

Vancouver, BC — Prestige Guitars is proud to announce the return of the Heritage Series, featuring an all-new lineup of guitars for 2026. The new Heritage models include the Elite in Pelham Blue and Gold Top, the return of the Troubadour in its sleek Matte Black finish and new Army Green edition, plus the ever-popular DC Coupe models, featuring the Ace in Metallic Gold and the Deuce in Metallic Black.

The 2026 Heritage Series showcases a powerhouse lineup of solid body electric guitars that embody the perfect balance of tone, playability, and style. Built with premium components, these guitars feature Seymour Duncan pickups on Elite models, TV Jones pickups on DC Coupes, Grover 305 tuners, TonePros bridges, TUSQ XL nuts, and bound Macassar Ebony fingerboards, ensuring exceptional performance and reliability for working musicians and collectors alike.

“The Heritage Series has always been about delivering incredible tone and craftsmanship at a more accessible price,” said Mike Kurkdjian, President at Prestige Guitars. “For 2026, we’ve pushed that even further, these new models combine the signature Prestige feel and attention to detail with bold finishes and top tier components that truly make them stand out.”

The new Heritage Series will be available in early 2026. Limited quantity production batches will be released. Dealers can place orders in advance to secure first availability.

About Prestige Guitars Founded in 2003 and based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Prestige Guitars crafts world-class electric and acoustic guitars, proudly built in Canada. Known for their precision, tone, and beauty, Prestige guitars are played by artists and collectors around the world.

www.prestigeguitars.com