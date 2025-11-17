 Gator’s G-TOUR Truck Pack Line Grows Smaller 

– Advertisement –

TAMPA, FL – As part of an expanding range of truck pack solutions, Gator has introduced a more compact addition to its G-TOUR Series with the GTOURTRK2222HS. Designed for tighter loadouts and reduced cargo space, the new size retains the ATA-style construction and tour-grade protection of larger G-TOUR truck pack models while offering a more compact footprint for modular setups.

Constructed with 9 mm plywood and a durable laminated exterior, the truck pack is engineered to endure the demands of transport and repeated use. Reinforced ball corners, commercial-grade plated hardware and an aluminum hinged valance create a precise lid-to-base seal for tight closure. Inside, a soft grey textile lining limits the shifting of contents during transit, while recessed top dishes enable secure stacking with other cases of the same dimensions for streamlined truck or warehouse storage.

Spring-loaded rubber-grip handles provide a firm, balanced grip when lifting, while Gator’s signature red recessed twist latches deliver reliable closure and quick access to stored gear. The GTOURTRK2222HS measures 22.48 x 22.48 x 22.87 inches (57.09 x 57.09 x 58.08 centimeters) with casters attached and weighs 48.4 pounds (21.9 kilograms), offering a compact form factor ideal for smaller equipment and adaptable storage configurations.

The G-TOUR Series includes flight cases for instruments, audio equipment and utility transport, ranging from full-size truck pack trunks to smaller utility models like the GTOURTRK2222HS. For more information, visit www.gatorco.com.

About Gator Founded circa 2000 in Tampa, FL by father-daughter team Jerry Freed and Crystal Morris-Freed, Gator Co. has become the leading manufacturer of cases, stands, and support system solutions for the music, pro audio, AV, IT, and creative industries. It is the parent company of Gator Cases, Gator Frameworks, Gator Rackworks, Levy’s, and Slappa, including a division offering OEM solutions to market-leading brands in the music industry.