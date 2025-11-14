Soldano SLO Plus Super Lead Overdive

– Advertisement –

If the iconic Soldano SLO-100 is perpetually on your wish list but its price tag keeps you from pulling the trigger, its creator now has a realistic alternative.

Expanding on the original single-channel SLO Overdrive pedal, the SLO Plus introduces a Normal channel alongside Overdrive, each with dedicated controls that allow for detailed tweaking of Preamp gain and Master output. Tone-shaping is courtesy of shared three-band EQ, Presence, and a side-mounted Deep switch for shaping low-end.

The pedal has a durable metal housing, tactile control knobs, heavy-duty foot switches, LED indicators, and a 9-volt jack. It’s dressed with clean graphics and labeling, neatly organized internal components, and professional build quality.

Running a Les Paul through a boutique amp with 6V6s and the Plus set to edge-of-breakup tone produced the thick, sustaining overdrive for which the SLO-100 is known. With the Overdrive channel’s Preamp (gain) cranked, you’re rewarded with creamy, saturated overdrive that oozes sustain and harmonics; the Normal channel provides a rich, aggressive crunch perfect for rhythm tones or bluesy leads when its Preamp knob is backed down a touch. Switching to a Telecaster yielded sharp, cutting distortion on the Normal channel and a saturated-but-articulate distortion through Overdrive. Adjusting the EQ and Deep switch tailored the pedal’s tone for the Telecaster’s brightness or the Les Paul’s darker sounds.

The Plus responds well to picking dynamics and cleaned up nicely when rolling off the guitar’s Volume knob. Channel and bypass switching make it ideal for live gigs and the studio.

Powerful and compact, the SLO Plus delivers usable, smooth, classic crunch or high-gain monster tone, bringing some of the experience of a legendary amp right to your pedalboard. – Charlie Wilkins

