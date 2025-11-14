Boss SDE-3 Dual Digital Delay

– Advertisement –

Price: $219.99

Based on the famed Roland SDE-3000 rack unit, Boss’ SDE-3 combines some classic delay sounds of the 1980s, updated with a bevy of modern tricks and features. Like a lot of delays, it can be run in mono, but you’ll get the biggest bang going in stereo to different amps or outputs.

The core of the unit is the Offset knob, which sends separate echo times and layers them into a sonic sandwich for supremely lush effects. If you’ve always wondered about the secret of The Edge’s massive chords and arpeggios, the SDE-3’s Offset can give you those sounds in a blink. Another bonus is a chorus/modulation circuit that gives Depth, Rate, and Hi Cut controls via the unit’s concentric outer knobs. Naturally, there’s tap tempo (controllable by foot, an external expression pedal, or MIDI), as well as eighth and dotted-eighth settings for that David Gilmour vibe. On the back of the unit, look for a Carryover On/Off switch, which can yield a natural tail decay when you turn the SDE-3 off, or more of a sudden chop.

These are just the tip of the iceberg, but the SDE-3 is a vast, powerful delay in that familiar Boss format, weaving in ’80s sounds, two simultaneous delays (the offset), chorus, tremolo, dual-amp panning and far more. – Pete Prown

