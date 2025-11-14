Mesa/Boogie Mark IIC+ Reissue

– Advertisement –

Price: $3,599

The evolution of Randall Smith’s legendary high-gain Mesa/Boogie design into the revered Mark IIC+ of the mid ’80s established a rock amp that many guitarists still consider the epitome of the form. Building on what was already a high-gain amp by the standards of the day, the M/B team piled on even more gain, more high-end sizzle, and a tighter low end, and lit a fire under the tone-obsessed backsides of many heavy rockers in the process. Well-known from the playing of John Petrucci, Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, both Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield from Metallica (who had theirs further modified to “C++” status) and others, original examples have become the priciest and most-collectible of vintage Boogies – setting the stage for a much-welcomed reissue like this.

Billed as an authentic re-creation, the hand-wired Mark IIC+ is a compact head that puts out 75 watts in Simul-Class or 25 watts in Class-A mode from its four 6L6GC output tubes, with five 12AX7s in the front end. Controls including Volume 1, Treble, Bass, Middle, Master 1, Lead Drive, and Lead Master – with bonus push/pull functions tied to many of them. Also familiar to any fan of the earlier Mark models are features like footswitchable five-band graphic EQ, rear-panel Reverb and Presence controls, and Slave Out with level knob.

Tested with an ES-355 and Telecaster into 1×12″ and 2×12″ cabs, the Mark IIC+ proved a fast track to the hallowed Cali high-gain tones of the ’80s and ’90s, and a lot of fun no matter how it was dialed in. There will be naysayers, and of course many of the components used to build the originals 40 years ago are no longer available, but this reissue offers an impressively authentic dose of the IIC+ magic, delivering everything you could hope for in juicy, saturated, singing, and endlessly sustaining lead tones.

No matter the builder or model, the latest version of 40-year-old amp design will sound a little different, but ultimately the new Mark IIC+ is a fitting tribute to the classic. And, lest we forget, its rich, clean rhythm tones are extremely good, as well – largely in the “big Fender” camp – and round out a package that offers most anything a rock-leaning player could need from a dual-mode amp. – Dave Hunter

