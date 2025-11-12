Introducing New Slash Options: 4-Conductor, Short-Leg, and Trembucker

– Advertisement –



SANTA BARBARA, November 11th, 2025 – Seymour Duncan, a leading manufacturer of guitar and bass pickups, effects pedals, and pedal amps, is proud to announce

New Slash Options: 4-Conductor, Short-Leg, and Trembucker are now available to order from seymourduncan.com and from authorized Seymour Duncan dealers.

Slash is known for some of the best riffs, licks and solos in rock n’ roll. To replicate the ferocious tone he achieved on records for Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, and his solo albums, Slash and Seymour Duncan collaborated to develop his signature pickup sets: the Slash and Slash 2.0 Humbuckers. Historically, these pickups have been available in vintage specs – with long mounting legs, single conductor braided cable, and traditional humbucker spacing. Now, Seymour Duncan is also offering both models with some of our most popular modern options:

Short mounting legs to fit in a wider variety of guitars and for direct mounting

4-Conductor cable for coil splitting, series/parallel wiring and phase switching

Trembucker-spaced bridge pickup option which will perfectly align strings with pole pieces in guitars with Floyd Rose® style locking tremolo bridges, six-screw vintage Fender® tremolo types or two-point fulcrum tremolo bridges

MAP pricing – Set: $258.00

MAP pricing – Single: $129.00

“I like the additional tonal possibilities of a coil split for a great variety of sounds. I’m most fond of splitting the neck pickup. This is something I mainly use in the studio, but I also love having the option in live scenarios as well.” – Slash

With your choice of vintage and modern specs, along with a wide variety of color & cover combinations, the sound of Slash’s favorite humbuckers is now available for even more of your favorite guitars!



Floyd Rose® is a registered trademark of Floyd Rose, which is a division of AP International Music Supply Fender® is a registered trademark of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation.

About Seymour Duncan

Since 1976, Seymour Duncan has built a legacy anchored in providing musicians everywhere with exceptional products and service, establishing itself as one of the leading manufacturers, marketers, distributors and purveyors of tone. With an array of innovative and handcrafted products—spanning from pickups to effects to amplification—and through collaboration with some of the greatest artists of all time, Seymour Duncan has made a lasting mark on the music industry, earning its place within rock and roll history. From its humble beginnings in Seymour and Cathy’s trailer in Topanga through today, Seymour Duncan has been dedicated to helping