Thin Lizzy’s first studio release in decades, this album reimagines tracks recorded 50+ years ago by the trio of vocalist/bassist Phil Lynott, guitarist Eric Bell, and drummer Brian Downey. The songs are from Lizzy’s first three albums – 1971’s Thin Lizzy, ’72’s Shades of a Blue Orphanage, and ’73’s Vagabonds of the Western World. Recently, Bell overdubbed fresh acoustic – and electric – parts, making the album’s title not entirely accurate; his updated playing is combined with Lynott’s and Downey’s original parts.

The haunting “Eire” and “Dublin” include Bell’s relaxed strumming and fluid solos. His acoustic lays bare the tragic Irish folk song “Whiskey in the Jar,” although the electric version with Bell’s Strat is superior. An excellent bonus track, “Slow Blues E.B.” is a tribute to Gary Moore, who had several stints in Lizzy (’74, ’78-’79). Cosmic electric fills, moody piano, and the gutsy solo charge the song.

These stripped-down songs, which sound a bit like songwriting/demo sessions, show the Dublin trio’s steady growth. Interesting moments are scattered throughout, but The Acoustic Sessions will appeal mostly to Lizzy completists. Still, the wildly influential band remains eons ahead of its time. – Bret Adams

This article originally appeared in VG’s March 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.