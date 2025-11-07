Eve Monsees and Mike Buck

– Advertisement –

This is not a solo album as much as an anthology of Austin artists and styles – from blues to country to ’60s garage and psych, demonstrating the versatility of singer/guitarist Monsees (Eve & the Exiles, Blue Bonnets) and her husband, drummer Buck (LeRoi Brothers), as producers/organizers.

The tracks span three years, but the names encompass decades, from stalwarts such as Lou Ann Barton, Steve Doerr, and Speedy Sparks to current scenesters Joe Emery (Ugly Beats) and Mike’s daughter, Billie Buck (Sailor Poon).

Guitarist John X. Reed, a veteran of Freda and the Firedogs and Doug Sahm, provides honky-tonk, while Derek O’Brien gets bluesy on “Sonny Boy” with Hook Herrera.

“Jukebox Songs” acknowledges a Louisiana connection, courtesy Tommy McLain and six-stringer C.C. Adcock. Blues master Omar Dykes singing “Purple Haze” wouldn’t occur to most, but somehow it makes perfect sense.

Buck is as close to a legend as any Texas drummer, and Monsees, recently onstage with high-school classmate Gary Clark, Jr., excels, be it the blues of Sunnyland Slim’s “Highway 61,” the 13th Floor Elevators’ “Tried To Hide,” or slide on her NOLA-tinged original “Alleyway.” It all amounts to a 40-minute chamber of commerce. – Dan Forte

This article originally appeared in VG’s March 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

– Advertisement –