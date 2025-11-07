– Advertisement –

BB KIng sur scène aux NJP 1977 © BIRRAUX/ DALLE

By 1977, when this French live album was recorded at the Nancy Jazz Pulsations Festival, the “King of the Blues” had truly crossed over. He’d played Fillmores West and East and won a Grammy in 1970 for “The Thrill Is Gone.” In typical major-label fashion, subsequent albums saw him surrounded by rock stars and studio musicians, from L.A. to Philly to London, the mix often overpowering his guitar, its famous fat tone rendered flaccid.

They were a far cry from his killer concert LPs in the ’60s, like Live At The Regal and Blues Is King, backed by his road band. Here, he fronts an eight-piece band that includes longtime side men James Toney on organ and Milton Hopkins on rhythm guitar. Like his vocals, King’s guitar tone ranges from sweet to growling, with instantly recognizable vibrato and sweeping bends.

B.B. was adept at ballads, and he delivers an admirable version of Brook Benton’s “It’s Just A Matter Of Time.” The repertoire also features standard fare that never grows old, such as “Sweet Little Angel,” “Caldonia,” “Sweet Sixteen,” “I Got Some Outside Help (I Don’t Really Need),” and, of course, “The Thrill is Gone,” each extended to the delight of guitar fans. – DF

This article originally appeared in VG’s March 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.