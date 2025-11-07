Allen Hinds

– Advertisement –

Allen Hines: Johnny Buzzario.

The latest from the Lord of Legato features compositions that blur the line between prog, fusion, and Americana. From the majestic to the bucolic, Hines leaves it all in the ring with epic tunes and sophisticated arrangements that grip the soul, the heart, and the mind. While songs like “Fearless” showcase his writing, use of wah, and superb legato phrasing, other compositions like “Tempest In A Teapot,” “Slither,” and the whimsical “Webster’s Lake” display the most vocal-like slide guitar chops this side of Sonny Landreth.

The Good Fight has something for everybody. On the caffeinated “Blithe Spirit,” Hines combines pop and fusion with a killer display of bop-rock phrases over syncopated grooves, provocative chord progressions, and stimulating musical motifs. He whips out the acoustic on “Go Quietly,” displaying artful lines and excellent use of chord melody. Lush harmonics dovetail into rich bass pads and tasteful slide-guitar ornamentation.

On the hallucinogenically ethereal “Safe Passage,” acoustic passages merge with synth and ambient guitar lines played with slide guitar and creative use of delay. Brain cells are altered forever on this cut with Hines manipulating his guitar’s effects like a shaman. The Good Fight has inspired playing from top to bottom. – OJ

