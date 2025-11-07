– Advertisement –

G3 OGs – Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.

Recorded at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on their 2024 U.S. tour, G3 Reunion Live reunites the virtuosos who started it all. Three sets plus the encore jam capture the energy and passion of the performances, packaged here as two CDs, a 16-page photo booklet, four LPs, and a 64-page coffee table book.

Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Steve Vai

G3 Reunion Live

Set one features Steve Vai in all his mind-blowing glory, opening with “Gravitas” and “Avalancha.” Vai has never sounded better, wielding his mastery of the instrument, tones, and effects. His band is also a juggernaut. Eric Johnson realigns molecules in the second set with “Land of 1,000 Dances,” then performs the classics “Righteous,” “Desert Rose,” and “Trail of Tears,” dedicated to Native Americans. Set three is full-on Satch opening with “Raspberry Jam Delta-V.” His mastery, polish, and ability to connect is stunning on “Big Bad Moon,” “Sahara,” and “Satch Boogie.”

The encore jam unites the virtuosos trading bars and locking together on “Crossroads,” “Spanish Castle Magic,” and “Born To Be Wild.” G3 Reunion Live is wonderfully entertaining and the perfect remedy for any guitarist who’s ever been told to turn it down. – Oscar Jordan

This article originally appeared in VG’s March 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.