Michael Manring: Phillipe Linnart.

Most music fans who learn that the eclectic trio 3Below is all bass players will react with, “You gotta be kiddin’!” However, musicians who appreciate the unusual will stay for a listen, especially given the lineup – Michael Manring, Trey Gunn, and Alonso Arreola.

Spearheaded by Alonso on his six-string or a hybrid ascoustic, their music is further dressed by Gunn (formerly of King Crimson) on a touch guitar/bass built by Warr, and Manring with his signature Zon Hyperbass. Each brings a highly personal element; Arreola occasionally drives the beat (on a Taylor GS Mini or Yamaha TRBX 604, both running through an EBS Micro Bass pedal) while Manring’s Zon has a massive cutaway that allows access to notes not usually heard on bass.

“Alonso is an enormously creative guy and very tuned into the cultural zeitgeist,” Manring told VG. “He felt it was time for a fresh perspective on bass and there would be interest in Mexico to see the three of us play together. I’m a great admirer of both guys and they are good friends, so it was a no-brainer for me.”

With 3Below, Manring counts on two basses.

“Although my signature is the Hyperbass, my main instrument is a Zon Sonus hybrid fretless,” he said. “It has some of the characteristics of the Hyperbass, but works well as a standard fretless whereas the Hyperbass is designed more for solo music.”

Their latest album, Live in Mérida, was recorded in Mexico on November 5, 2023, and features fascinating tones, arrangements, and interplay with their unique instruments, interpolating unexpected genres such as funk.

“We like to push our technical limits, mix genres and cultural influences, subvert conventional roles, and so on,” said Manring. “Riding the line between improvisation and composition is one of those boundaries we like to blur. There’s a point in ‘Versos’, for instance, where the whole thing is supposed to unravel. We don’t know exactly what will happen until Alonso brings us back into the composition.”

Oud player Emmanuel Pina was a guest on the tour.

“Emmanuel is a wonderful musician with a beautiful musical sensibility, so he fit right in,” Manring recalled. “Alonso, Trey, and I have always been interested in bridging musical traditions, so having an oud in the mix provided a perspective that we love.”

Fans of veteran progressive-rock bands might compare the album to King Crimson’s Meltdown, from 2017.

“Well, we certainly don’t mind being compared to those maestros!” Manring enthused. “We talked about that wonderful recording, both before and during the tour. We love King Crimson, and in addition to Trey’s extensive experience with the band, they’ve been a great source of inspiration.”

He is enthused about the fidelity of 3Below’s debut.

“It was mixed and mastered by Trey, who brought a musician’s sensibility to the process” he said. “I can’t think of anyone better to have done it!”

Asked to pick an outstanding song, he cited the lead track, penned by Arreola.

“‘Relamparia’ is probably my favorite,” he said. “Alonso is a gifted composer and he brings a world of interesting influences to his process. This one has a cool, dramatic arc that isn’t like any other music I can think of. That makes it quite fun to play.”

He appreciates that 3Below’s music is highlighted by the songwriting of all three.

“We admire each other as composers and get inspiration from one another’s work. When you’re in the outer perimeters of an art form, it’s helpful to have other folks to bounce ideas off of because there are few preconceptions to fall back on. Sometimes the other guys will give me freedoms I wouldn’t allow myself as a composer. That’s something I need to work on.

“Alonso and Trey are advanced musicians, so they write challenging music. For us, that’s the fun of it. We like to push ourselves to open up, creatively, and give the best we have. Hopefully, that comes across to the audience.” – Willie G. Moseley

This article originally appeared in VG’s March 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.