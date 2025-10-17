The Reverend Greg Norton UltraBomb bass is here!

– Advertisement –

A Striking Bass For A Punk Legend

[Toledo, OH 10/10/25] – Punk rock legend Greg Norton of UltraBomb and Hüsker Dü joins the Reverend team with an aggressive new bass: the Reverend Greg Norton UltraBomb. Greg chose a no-frills, single-pickup, durable bass that delivers a solid tone for his hard-driving style. Custom graphics from the debut UltraBomb record show you’re coming in hot!

Bassist Greg Norton is a founding member of influential punk band, Hüsker Dü. He has spearheaded the UltraBomb project since 2021.

The Reverend Greg Norton UltraBomb bass is now available through any Reverend Authorized Dealer. www.reverendguitars.com

About Reverend Guitars:

Founded in 1997, Reverend Guitars has been at the forefront of creating instruments that are beyond the ordinary. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and the artistry of music, Reverend Guitars continues to inspire musicians worldwide. Each instrument is a testament to the brand’s dedication to the craft, inviting players to explore new realms of sonic possibilities. Well played, indeed.

