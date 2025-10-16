 LERXST Celebrates Rush’s 50th Anniversary with Limited-Edition R50 Collection: CHI Combo Amp, By-Tor Overdrive, and Blah Blah Wah 

– Advertisement –









Burgaw, NC – October 16, 2025 – To commemorate 50 years of Rush, the Lerxst brand proudly announces the R50 Collection — a trio of limited-edition products celebrating the legacy of guitarist Alex Lifeson and the sonic innovation that inspired generations of players. Each item in the series — the R50 CHI Combo Amp, R50 By-Tor Pedal, and R50 Blah Blah Wah Pedal — will be limited to just 50 pieces worldwide and available exclusively at the Lerxst Reverb Store starting Thursday, October 16th at 11:00 AM EST.

R50 CHI Combo Amp — Limited 50pc Rush 50th Anniversary Edition

The R50 CHI Combo pays homage to Lifeson’s signature “Working Man” tone while offering a portable, gig-ready platform for today’s players. Dressed in a striking black-and-gold finish and loaded with a Mojotone Greyhound 12” speaker, the CHI delivers 30 watts of pure British-inspired growl powered by two 6L6EH output tubes and three 12AX7 preamp tubes.

As Alex’s go-to “Tone-to-Go” amp, the CHI features footswitchable clean and lead channels that provide massive tonal range from shimmering cleans to soaring drive. Whether you’re chasing the sound of “Limelight,” “Fly by Night,” or carving out your own voice, the CHI inspires creativity with every note.

Specifications:

● Custom-built in Burgaw, NC USA

– Advertisement –

● 24″ W x 20″ H x 9″ D

● 49 lbs

● Black and Gold Finish with Mojotone Black Matrix Grill Cloth

● 5/8″ 100% Voidless Baltic Birch Cabinet

– Advertisement –

● Loaded with Mojotone Greyhound 12″ Speaker (8Ω)

R50 By-Tor Pedal — Limited 50pc Rush 50th Anniversary Edition

Inspired by the ferocious tones of the Lerxst OMEGA amplifier, the R50 By-Tor delivers amp-like drive in a compact, analog pedal format. Housed in a sleek black and gold enclosure, the By-Tor pedal seamlessly transitions from subtle grit to saturated roar — the perfect embodiment of Lifeson’s dynamic playing style.

Equipped with Drive, Tone, and Level controls, plus a JFET-based boost circuit, the By-Tor nails the touch sensitivity and harmonic richness of a tube amp. A unique Order switch lets players position the boost before or after the drive section, unlocking everything from vintage crunch to modern, high-gain aggression.

Specifications:

– Advertisement –

● Pedal Type: Boost, Overdrive

● Analog Circuitry

● Controls: 2 x Level, Gain, Tone; Order Switch

● Inputs/Outputs: 1/4″

● Power: 9V DC (sold separately, 70mA draw)

– Advertisement –

R50 Blah Blah Wah — Limited 50pc Rush 50th Anniversary Edition

Developed in collaboration with Morley, the R50 Blah Blah Wah takes Lifeson’s love of expressive filter tones to new heights. Set in a custom black chassis with a glow-in-the-dark “R50” treadle, the Blah Blah combines Morley’s legendary switchless optical wah circuit with a new “Blah Blah” filter mode for vocal, synth-like textures.

“Wah pedals have been an essential tool of sonic expression for me since the Fly by Night album,” said Alex Lifeson. “With the ‘wah’ side of the Blah Blah, we wanted to capture that classic sound while expanding its range for modern players.”

“Alex wanted something unique and inspiring,” added Scott Fietsam, Owner of Morley. “What we ended up with was far more versatile than expected — a pedal that works beautifully in both clean and driven settings.”

– Advertisement –

Specifications:

● Morley Switchless Optical Wah Circuit

● Switchable Blah Blah Expressive Filter Mode

● 9V DC Negative Center Power

● Heavy-Duty Steel Enclosure

● LED Indicator, Versatile Tone Control, and Glow-in-the-Dark Treadle

Availability

The Lerxst R50 Collection — featuring the CHI Combo Amp, By-Tor Pedal, and Blah Blah Wah — will be available Thursday, October 16th, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST exclusively through the Lerxst Reverb Store.

Each product will be limited to 50 units worldwide. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

About Lerxst

Founded by Alex Lifeson and Mojotone, Lerxst was created to capture Lifeson’s timeless tone and innovation through modern engineering and craftsmanship. From amplifiers and pedals to custom speaker cabinets, Lerxst products embody the pursuit of expression, creativity, and excellence in sound.

For press inquiries, images, or review requests, please contact: press@lerxstamps.com www.lerxstamps.com