FROM GARAGES TO GLOBAL STAGES: FENDER EXPANDS AMERICAN PROFESSIONAL SERIES, COMBINING HERITAGE, INNOVATION AND POWERFUL PERFORMANCE

Photo: Connor Petersen.

From the World’s Most-Played Series Comes the New American Pro Classic, Featuring All-New Coastline Pickups, Upgraded Hardware and Timeless Finishes

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. (October 14, 2025) — Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces the launch of the American Professional Classic, the newest evolution in Fender’s modern classic American Professional series and the embodiment of the brand’s legacy as the definitive leader in electric guitars. “Tested. Trusted. Night After Night.” this series is built for players who demand reliability, versatility and performance at the highest level. From first gigs in garages to global festival stages, across every genre and generation, the American Professional Classic delivers timeless Fender tone, precision craftsmanship and modern refinements that make it a trusted instrument for musicians everywhere.

Rooted in Fender’s heritage of American innovation, the American Professional Classic combines durability, adaptability and uncompromising playability. Its enhanced neck profile, all-new Coastline pickups, and upgraded hardware make it as comfortable to play in the studio as it is on tour, while classic finishes and bold color options ensure it looks as good as it sounds. Whether for seasoned professionals, emerging artists, or players exploring new sounds, this guitar is engineered to support creative expression, inspire performance and deliver consistency on every stage.

“The American Professional Classic is all about delivering a great playing experience,” said Max Gutnik, Chief Product Officer at FMIC. “We focused on every detail: from the all-new Coastline pickups, which offer clear, punchy tone across every register, to the Modern-‘C’ neck with rolled fingerboard edges that feels comfortably broken-in from day one. We combined vintage-inspired finishes and hardware with thoughtful upgrades like staggered ClassicGear™ tuners, Mustang saddles on the offsets, and slotted Telecaster barrel saddles. The result is a guitar that’s easy to play, sounds incredible and adapts to any style or stage.”

Music today is experiencing a powerful guitar-driven resurgence, with a new generation of artists bringing raw, garage-band energy onto the world’s biggest stages. Turnstile is one of the bands leading the charge, packing arenas with their genre-blurring sound and DIY ethos, while emerging musicians like Fleshwater and Horsegirl, who are both part of the Fender Next roster, embody that same spirit of rawness and edge. At the same time, fellow Fender Next artists Balu Brigada and DARUMAS showcase the artistic highs that define Pop Music in 2025 – trading riffs, building songs together, and sharing the joy of collective creativity. Across genres and styles, these artists and their fans are fueling a cultural moment where the guitar is further cemented as the heartbeat of live music.

The American Pro Classic was built for this moment, offering the sonic versatility to meet the demands of today’s artists, with its fearless spirit embodied by Turnstile, the Baltimore hardcore band fronting the campaign. Known for their explosive live shows and genre-defying sound, Turnstile showcases how the guitar empowers musicians to create boldly and connect deeply with fans. Yet the American Pro Classic’s appeal extends far beyond one band or one genre; it reinforces Fender’s role as a unifying force in music, delivering inspiration for artists everywhere.

“When you’re in a different place constantly, sometimes the most familiar thing is the guitar that you bring every single night,” said Pat McCrory from Turnstile. “We look for something that sounds the same every time, sounds exactly how you want it, but also has versatility because spaces change. Sometimes you play outside, sometimes it sounds different, sometimes you play inside or there’s noise lighting. Having some durability but flexibility is very important.”

Key upgrades include:

All-New Coastline Pickups – slightly overwound Pure Vintage recipes and are engineered for clarity, punch, and dynamic expression, delivering Fender’s signature warmth and bite across every register, from subtle nuances to soaring leads.

– slightly overwound Pure Vintage recipes and are engineered for clarity, punch, and dynamic expression, delivering Fender’s signature warmth and bite across every register, from subtle nuances to soaring leads. Enhanced Neck Profile – a comfortable Modern-‘C’ shape with rolled fingerboard edges designed for speed, fluidity, and long-playing comfort, adapting seamlessly to any style or technique.

– a comfortable Modern-‘C’ shape with rolled fingerboard edges designed for speed, fluidity, and long-playing comfort, adapting seamlessly to any style or technique. Upgraded Hardware & Tuning Stability – premium components including upgraded vintage bridges and precision ClassicGear™ tuning machines, ensure rock-solid tuning on stage and studio reliability for recording sessions.

– premium components including upgraded vintage bridges and precision ClassicGear™ tuning machines, ensure rock-solid tuning on stage and studio reliability for recording sessions. Classic Finishes in Bold Colors – a curated selection of timeless Fender finishes reimagined for modern players, combining iconic aesthetic appeal with fresh, vibrant options for the next generation of guitarists.

For full technical specs, additional information on new Fender products, and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

American Professional Classic Stratocaster® ($1,499.99 USD, £1,499 GBP, €1,799 EUR, $2,599 AUD, ¥242,000 JPY) The perfect blend of vintage charm and modern performance – the American Professional Classic Stratocaster®. Under the hood, vintage-inspired Coastline™ ’57 Stratocaster® pickups deliver depth, punch and sparkle while the sleek Modern “C” neck provides exceptional comfort and playability. Fender Staggered ClassicGear™ tuners provide classic looks and precise tuning stability. Boasting custom-faded vintage and signature Fender® finishes, this professional-grade instrument looks as good as it sounds. From studio to stage, The American Professional Classic Stratocaster® All the soul of a golden-era Fender®, evolved for today’s player. Options include Rosewood Fingerboard in Faded Black, Faded Dakota Red, Faded Sherwood Green Metallic as well as Maple Fingerboard in Faded Firemist Gold, Faded Lake Placid Blue and 3-Color Sunburst.

American Professional Classic Stratocaster® HSS ($1,549.99 USD, £1,549 GBP, €1,849.00 EUR, $2,699 AUD, ¥264,000 JPY) The perfect blend of vintage charm and modern performance – the American Professional Classic Stratocaster® HSS. Under the hood, vintage-inspired Coastline™ ‘57 Stratocaster® pickups and Coastline™ humbucker deliver depth, punch and sparkle while the sleek Modern “C” neck provides exceptional comfort and playability. Fender Staggered ClassicGear™ tuners provide classic looks and precise tuning stability. Boasting custom-faded vintage and signature Fender® finishes, this professional-grade instrument looks as good as it sounds. From studio to stage, The American Professional Classic Stratocaster® HSS All the soul of a golden-era Fender®, evolved for today’s player. Options include Rosewood Fingerboard in Faded Sherwood Green Metallic as well as Maple Fingerboard in Faded Lake Placid Blue, Faded Black and 3-Color Sunburst.

American Professional Classic Telecaster® ($1,499.99 USD, £1,499 GBP, €1,799 EUR, $2,599 AUD, ¥242,000 JPY) The perfect blend of vintage charm and modern performance – the American Professional Classic Telecaster®. Under the hood, vintage-inspired Coastline™ ’63 Telecaster® pickups deliver depth, punch and sparkle while the sleek Modern “C” neck provides exceptional comfort and playability. Fender Staggered ClassicGear™ tuners provide classic looks and precise tuning stability. Boasting custom-faded vintage and signature Fender® finishes, this professional-grade instrument looks as good as it sounds. From studio to stage, The American Professional Classic Telecaster® All the soul of a golden-era Fender®, evolved for today’s player. Options include Rosewood Fingerboard 3-Color Sunburst, Faded Black, and Faded Dakota Red as well as Maple Fingerboard in Butterscotch Blonde, Faded Sherwood Green

Metallic and Faded Lake Placid Blue.

American Professional Classic Hotshot Telecaster® ($1,549.99 USD, £1,549 GBP, €1,849 EUR, $2,699 AUD, ¥264,000 JPY) The perfect blend of vintage charm and modern performance – the American Professional Classic HotShot™ Telecaster®. Under the hood, vintage-inspired Coastline™ ’63 Telecaster® and ‘57 Stratocaster® pickups deliver depth, punch and sparkle while the sleek Modern “C” neck provides exceptional comfort and playability. Fender Staggered ClassicGear™ tuners provide classic looks and precise tuning stability. Boasting custom-faded vintage and signature Fender® finishes, this professional- grade instrument looks as good as it sounds. From studio to stage, The American Professional Classic Hotshot Telecaster® All the soul of a golden-era Fender®, evolved for today’s player. Options include Rosewood Fingerboard in Butterscotch Blonde and Faded Sherwood Green Metallic as well as Maple Fingerboard in 3-Color Sunburst and Faded Lake Placid Blue.

American Professional Classic Jazzmaster® ($1,599.99 USD, £1,599 GBP, €1,899 EUR, $2,799 AUD, ¥264,000 JPY) The perfect blend of vintage charm and modern performance – the American Professional Classic Jazzmaster®. Under the hood, vintage-inspired Coastline™ ’65 Jazzmaster® pickups deliver depth, punch and sparkle while the sleek Modern “C” neck provides exceptional comfort and playability. Fender Staggered ClassicGear™ tuners deliver classic looks and precise tuning stability. Boasting custom-faded vintage and signature Fender® finishes, this professional-grade instrument looks as good as it sounds. From studio to stage, The American Professional Classic Jazzmaster® All the soul of a golden-era Fender®, evolved for today’s player. Options include Rosewood Fingerboard in 3-Color Sunburst, Faded Firemist Gold, Faded Sherwood Green Metallic and Faded Dakota Red.

American Professional Classic Jaguar® ($1,599.99 USD, £X GBP, €1,899 EUR, $2,799 AUD, ¥264,000 JPY) The perfect blend of vintage charm and modern performance – the American Professional Classic Jaguar®. Under the hood, vintage-inspired Coastline™ ’65 Jaguar® pickups deliver depth, punch and sparkle while the sleek Modern “C” neck provides exceptional comfort and playability. Fender Staggered ClassicGear™ tuners deliver classic looks and precise tuning stability. Boasting custom-faded vintage and signature Fender® finishes, this professional-grade instrument looks as good as it sounds. From studio to stage, The American Professional Classic Jaguar® All the soul of a golden-era Fender®, evolved for today’s player. Options include Rosewood Fingerboard 3-Color Sunburst, Faded Sherwood Green Metallic and Faded Firemist Gold as well as Maple Fingerboard in Faded Lake Placid Blue.

American Professional Classic Precision Bass® ($1,599.99 USD, £1,549 GBP, €1,849 EUR, $2,799 AUD, ¥264,000 JPY) The perfect blend of vintage charm and modern performance – the American Professional Classic Precision Bass®. Under the hood, the vintage-inspired Coastline™ ’60 split-coil Precision Bass® pickup delivers depth, punch and articulation while the sleek Modern “C” neck provides exceptional comfort and playability. Fender ‘lollipop’ tuners deliver classic looks and precise tuning stability. Boasting custom-faded vintage and signature Fender® finishes, this professional-grade instrument looks as good as it sounds. From studio to stage, The American Professional Classic Precision Bass® All the soul of a golden-era Fender®, evolved for today’s player. Options include Rosewood Fingerboard in Faded Sherwood Green Metallic and 3-Color Sunburst as well as Maple Fingerboard in Faded Lake Placid Blue.

American Professional Classic Jazz Bass® ($1,599.99 USD, £1,549 GBP, €1,849 EUR, $2,799 AUD, ¥264,000 JPY) The perfect blend of vintage charm and modern performance – the American Professional Classic Jazz Bass®. Under the hood, vintage-inspired Coastline™ ’62 Jazz Bass® pickups deliver depth, punch and articulation while the sleek Modern “C” neck provides exceptional comfort and playability. Fender ‘lollipop’ tuners deliver classic looks and precise tuning stability. Boasting custom-faded vintage and signature Fender® finishes, this professional-grade instrument looks as good as it sounds. From studio to stage, The American Professional Classic Jazz Bass® All the soul of a golden-era Fender®, evolved for today’s player. Options include Rosewood Fingerboard in Faded Firemist Gold and 3-Color Sunburst as well as Maple Fingerboard in Faded Dakota Red.

American Professional Classic Mustang Bass® ($1,599.99 USD, £1,499 GBP, €1,799 EUR, $2,799 AUD, ¥264,000 JPY) The perfect blend of vintage charm and modern performance – the American Professional Classic Mustang® Bass. Under the hood, the vintage-inspired Coastline™ ‘70 Mustang® Bass split-coil pickup delivers depth, punch and articulation while the sleek Modern “C” neck provides exceptional comfort and playability. Fender ‘lollipop’ tuners deliver classic looks and precise tuning stability. Boasting custom-faded vintage and signature Fender® finishes, this professional-grade instrument looks as good as it sounds. From studio to stage, The American Professional Classic Mustang® Bass All the soul of a golden-era Fender®, evolved for today’s player. Options include Rosewood Fingerboard, 3-Color Sunburst and Faded Sherwood Green Metallic as well as Maple Fingerboard in Faded Dakota Red.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender’s digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists “wings to fly,” carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORP. MEDIA CONTACT:

