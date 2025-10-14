Fuchs is proud to introduce our ODH Hybrid Guitar and FBS and FBT bass combos. 

– Advertisement –

NEW PRODUCT PRESS RELEASE 10-06-2025

ODH Hybrid Guitar Combos

Due to numerous customer requests, Fuchs Audio is proud to introduce our ODH Hybrid Guitar combos.

Made with the same advanced manufacturing techniques and materials as our bass and guitar speaker cabinets and our FB series bass combos, these guitar combos feature 10” and 12” Celestion Neo bass drivers, lightweight maple jacketed poplar core plywood, a sprayed-on, textured exterior protective coating, fan cooling and Penn-Elcom Hardware. The unique tuned & ported cabinet designs provide an extended low end for such a small cabinet. Perfect for any style of music, they feature a true high-voltage tube preamp with an ultra high headroom clean channel and a harmonically rich and blooming overdrive channel. This full featured tube preamp features input gain, EQ switches for brite, mid-boost, two eq setting with bypass, an overdrive input, level and tone control, digital Spin 16-bit reverb, a line level series effect loop is provided as is a line out and two speaker jacks. An ICE Power module provides 150 Watts via the internal speaker, and adding external cabinet(s) can increase wattage up to nearly 500 watts. The standard 112 and 110 feature rear porting, while the XL combo features front porting for maximum bass projection. A-two way foot switch with removeable cable and a 10 foot IEC power cord are standard.

The 110 combo weighs 22 lbs, the standard 112 is 25-lbs and the XL combo is 32 lbs. Further specs for these products are on our direct website: www.fuchsaudiodirect.com. The ODH combos range from $ 1,899.00 to $ 2,199.00.

FBS and FBT bass combos

Due to numerous customer requests, Fuchs Audio is proud to introduce our FBS and FBT bass combos. Made with the same advanced manufacturing techniques and materials as our speaker cabinets and our ODH combos, these bass combos feature 12” Celestion Neo bass drivers, lightweight maple jacketed poplar core plywood, a sprayed-on, textured exterior protective coating, fan cooling and Penn-Elcom Hardware. The unique tuned & ported cabinet design features adjustable porting for acoustic or electric bass optimization. All it takes is a screwdriver to add or remove the (supplied) port cover. Installed, it tightens the low end for enhanced tight and percussive electric bass tones. Remove it to a provide fuller looser low-end response for acoustic and upright tones.

Weighing about 32 lbs, these combos are ideal for both electric and upright bass performance. Add an extra cabinet and immediately it doubles the wattage. Specs for both the FBS and FBT bass amps are on our website. The FBS combo (solid state preamp ICE power amp) $ 1,699.00 MAP. The FBT combo (true high voltage tube preamp and ICE power module) $ 1,899.00 MAP.

Fuchs Audio Technology

407 Getty Avenue

Clifton, NJ 07015

Phone 973-772-4420

Fax 973-772-4460

www.fuchsaudiodirect.com