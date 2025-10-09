– Advertisement –

Frontman Peter Zaremba and guitarist Keith Streng have led New York’s Fleshtones for nearly 50 years. Drummer Bill Milhizer joined in 1980, with “new bassist” Ken Fox in ’90. A 2007 biography declared them “America’s garage band,” and spawned the documentary Pardon Us For Living, But The Graveyard’s Full, and 23 bands cut Vindicated! A Tribute To The Fleshtones.

They’re a cult band in the best sense – commanding a loyal following worldwide, defining success on their own terms, paying homage to their ’60s roots and influences without a wisp of nostalgia, and never quitting, whether they had a hit record or not. In their case, not.

They’re a wondrous live band, made for dancing, eschewing long guitar and drum solos. As with two dozen previous albums, this release features memorable, hook-filled compositions. Streng handles lead and rhythm roles authoritatively but without pretense – a crunchy riff, an on-the-money 15-second solo, or ripping through surf instrumental “The Hearse,” penned by Lee Hazlewood, sourced from the Astronauts.

Covers also include the Elton John-Bernie Taupin rocker, “Empty Sky,” featuring Streng’s melodic bends, and a fuzz-drenched take on Johnny Rivers’ “Love Me While You Can.” This is the ultimate party record. – Dan Forte

This article originally appeared in VG’s February 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.