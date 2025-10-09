– Advertisement –

Nearly 40 years ago, as audiences wearied of frothy ’80s country-pop, Dwight Yoakam was in the vanguard of country’s New Traditional movement. His stripped-down spin on the twang-driven Bakersfield sound of the ’60s yielded hit singles and albums. Ever since, his albums have reflected unswerving excellence. On his latest, Yoakam and his longtime band – lead guitarist Eugene Edwards, bassist Jonathan Clark, fiddler/pedal-steel man Jamison Hollister, and drummer Mitch Marine – pump out solid twang. A duet with contemporary rapper Post Malone on “I Don’t Know How to Say Goodbye,” enhanced by Hollister and Edwards, time-warps back to classic country shuffles. Guest guitarist Brian Whelan’s acoustic and Drew Taubenfeld’s mandolin enhances a stomping update of the Byrds’ “Time Between.”

Edwards unleashes two fierce breaks on the bluesy “Can’t Be Wrong” and a delicate, amplified interlude on the ballad “California Sky.” Yoakam adds acoustic and amplified solos to “Every Night.” On the Carter Family’s “Keep on the Sunny Side,” which begins a cappella before exploding into a chugging, propulsive rocker, Yoakam’s driving amplified rhythm propels Edwards’ concise solo. Few artists achieve such consistently high quality on their albums – on Brighter Days, Yoakam does it yet again. – Rich Kienzle

This article originally appeared in VG's February 2025 issue.