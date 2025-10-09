– Advertisement –

Hot Club of San Francisco’s Paul Mehling.

Django Reinhardt is inarguably near the top of the most-influential jazz artists, considering how many ensembles (speaking globally) strive to emulate his Quintette du Hot Club de France 70 years after his death. On American shores, gypsy-jazz author and VG contributor Michael Dregni called the Hot Club of San Francisco “one of the first American Gypsy jazz bands.”

Guitarist Paul Mehling was a member of Dan Hicks’ Acoustic Warriors and recorded with jazz/folk singer Barbara Dane. Across 35 years and 16 albums, his band has posed the rhetorical question, “What would Django do?” Previous efforts interpreted the repertoire of Reinhardt and violinist Stéphane Grappelli, as well as Lennon-McCartney and Claude Debussy. This offering features originals from Mehling, violinist Evan “Zeppo” Price (formerly of Turtle Island Quartet), rhythm guitarists Jordan Samuels and Nelson Hutchison, and Dexter Williams on upright bass and valve trombone.

The term “gadjo” refers to a person who is not Romani – an outsider – and these Americans may not have Gypsy ethnicity, but they capture the spirit. Mehling’s solos exhibit skill without resorting to speedy chops, evinced on the unpredictable “Manic Swing” and the sensitive “Blame It On The Asiago.” Most important, the HCSF transcends mere imitation and swings like crazy. – DF

This article originally appeared in VG’s February 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.