Oz Noy & Andrew Synowiec

– Advertisement –

Fusion guitar experts Oz Noy and Andrew Synowiec join forces for an album of shameless note density and post-bebop shred. Eight compositions run the gamut between energetic shuffles, wide interval ballads, and twisted blues shuffles. Drummer Marvin “Smitty” Smith and super-bassist Hadrien Feraud hold things down with subterranean pockets of funky grooves, finesse, and class.

Primarily an electric recording with mind-boggling guitar effects courtesy of Noy, the album also features Synowiec’s acoustic composition “Brothers.” With Noy on 12-string and Synowiec on nylon-string, it’s reminiscent of jazz-guitar collaborations from the ’70s. Feraud also whips out an inspired bass solo.

Synowiec’s “Big City” is pure funk fusion, yielding mesmerizing solos from both guitarists. “I Don’t Know” is classic Noy, with rugged riffing and effects-heavy B3 impersonations (his solo is fire). The band chills on Synowiec’s mellower “The Royal You.” Intensity is replaced by ethereal textures, space, and luxurious legato lines with just enough fire to captivate and blow minds. Synowiec’s effortless ascending scalar runs are a treat.

Recreational Substance is pure ear candy for guitar freaks; Noy and Synowiec are tops in their field, and the tunes aren’t just excuses for soloing. These guys can write. – OJ

This article originally appeared in VG’s February 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.