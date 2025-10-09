– Advertisement –

Marcin: Nick Fancher.

Acoustic/electric sensation Marcin effortlessly traverses the fretboard with a guitar style that embraces the companionable influences of classical, flamenco, and pop music. Lightning-fast intervallic runs dovetail into high-level rhythmic slapping, tapping, and fierce arpeggiation. Guests include Polyphia guitarists Tim Henson on “Classical Dragon” and Ichika Nito on “I Don’t Write About Girls.” These are the new breed of guitar dudes who lean into finesse, fancy-pants production, speed and melodies, and blues-free bends.

If you argue the music lacks soul, you have to acknowledge they make up for it in their forward-thinking approach to guitar. Singer Delaney Bailey joins on the social media-friendly, dreamy pop ditty “Allergies.” Marcin performs excellent instrumental covers of “Smooth Operator” by Sade, “Nardis” by Bill Evans, and “Clair de Lune” by composer Claude Debussy.

Marcin plays with passion, grace, and fire in conjunction with a delicate touch that can turn on a dime. Tunes like “Cough Syrup” and his cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” show a range of expression that includes beautifully quiet intimacy and fiery aggression. And while the Latin acoustic fusion of “Bite Your Nails” begs for a showdown with Al Di Meola, “Requiem” is a guitar homage to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. – Oscar Jordan

