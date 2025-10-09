Xotic Guitar XSS-1 Super S Style

– Advertisement –

Price: $3,600

Xotic’s S-style guitar line pays homage to the man who revolutionized rock guitar in the ’80s. Hint: He was hot for teacher. The latest version is the XSS-1 Super S, offered in an assortment of pickup configurations, necks, and an array of colors.

With an alder body and C-shaped/bolt-on maple neck dressed with tall (Jescar 51108) frets on a maple fretboard with compound (12″ to 16″) radius, the guitar gets a slightly larger headstock and body contour than Xotic’s other production models. Its nitro-lacquer finish is given a mild cosmetic aging and, in keeping with the theme, its lone pickup is a Raw Vintage PAF humbucker in the bridge position. Hardware includes a Gotoh vintage-style bridge, locking Rotomatic tuners, proprietary Xotic vintage-style vibrato, black pickguard, and a single Volume control (no Tone). Truly, it’s an ’80s-style rock-and-roll machine.

Right out of the case, our test XSS-1 caught the eye with its lightly relic’ed Key Lime Green finish. Its wide neck is built for no-frills playability – the flat fretboard radius and wide neck are perfect for the extroverted lead guitarist. Well-balanced, it hangs nicely on a strap; its light weight and stage-worn feel make it play like an old buddy that doesn’t require delicate handling thanks to the simplicity of design and sparse features that mean the player relies on their hands to get the most mileage.

Plugged into a Mesa Boogie 1×12 combo with EL34s, the XSS-1’s Volume control allowed for modest tone variation and great clean-up, the Raw Vintage Humbucker was chunky, articulate, clear, and spanky – providing country cluck but barking aggressively while producing an evenness across the EQ spectrum and holding tune even with zealous use of the whammy bar.

Overall, Xotic’s XSS-1 “Super S Style” Guitar is a thrilling blast from the past. – Oscar Jordan

