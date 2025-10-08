Reverend Greg Koch Signature Gristle ST

– Advertisement –

Price: $1,799

www.reverendguitars.com

Greg Koch is arguably the Roy Buchanan of our time, wrestling squawks ’n squeals, burning blues and some absolutely haywire chicken-picking from his guitar. Being not only a big talent but a big fella at 6’7″, he asked Reverend to build a Strat-style guitar distinguished (like the single-cut that preceded it) by a slightly increased body size, plus a raised center section and a chamber under the pickguard to relieve weight.

Koch dreams big, too, and Fishman made his wishes come true with its Gristle-Tone Single Width pickups – three genuinely hum-free single-coils wired to enable a bucketful of usable voices. The five-way blade makes the standard Strat stops, each more full and bold than your off-the-shelf S-types, but still snappy and tight. Pulling up the Tone knob activates a boost that adds more girth (or is that gristle?) and a midrange kick – even the meek little second position can get jacked enough to push a low-watt amp to breakup. The Gristle ST manages this mix of passive and active voices with a built-in battery that’s recharged via USB on the output jack and spec’d for up to 110 hours of playing time.

Tonal possibilities deepen with the Blend knob, which allows you to add the bridge pickup when the neck is selected and vice versa. We loved the control this trick switching enabled, such as adding a trebly bite to a jazzy neck-pickup tone or rounding out the edges for a lead on the bridge. It’s dynamic and endlessly tweakable.

The ST’s neck and fretboard (with 12″ radius) are roasted maple and bolted to the Korina body, which has comfort countours on the back and lower bout. A six-screw neck plate creates a super-tight bond, adding resonance and stability to a guitar that already feels sturdy enough to survive a van tour in tune. The chrome hardware, likewise, is weighty and finely machined. Wilkinson’s vibrato bridge is sensitive to light touches yet has exceptional tuning stability, with credit also due to Reverend’s locking tuners and low-friction nut. You don’t have to be a Koch fan to appreciate an S-type guitar that’s so versatile and, like the man himself, a little bigger and badder. – Rich Maloof

This article originally appeared in VG’s February 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.