Introducing The Joe Bonamassa “Bolin Burst” Humbucker Set

Seymour Duncan, a leading manufacturer of guitar and bass pickups, effects pedals, and pedal amps, is proud to announce The Joe Bonamassa "Bolin Burst" Humbucker Set is now available to order from seymourduncan.com and from authorized Seymour Duncan dealers.

The Joe Bonamassa “Bolin Burst” Humbucker Set

Owning a guitar that was played by one of your musical heroes is a rare opportunity, made even more remarkable when the instrument’s sound lives up to its legacy. Joe Bonamassa has long been a fan of the late great Tommy Bolin, whose captivating solo music and work with Deep Purple, James Gang, Billy Cobham, and Zephyr influenced generations of rock & fusion guitarists.

The Seymour Duncan Custom Shop is proud to offer this special pickup set featuring:

Precisely recreated original 1960 P.A.F. humbuckers analyzed by the Seymour Duncan Custom Shop

analyzed by the Seymour Duncan Custom Shop Limited Edition First Run (500 sets) feature signatures from Joe Bonamassa and Seymour W. Duncan

(500 sets) feature signatures from Joe Bonamassa and Seymour W. Duncan Alnico 2 Magnets deliver authentic vintage tonality with dynamic bridge and warm neck pickup characteristics

deliver authentic vintage tonality with dynamic bridge and warm neck pickup characteristics Custom Aging process matches original pickups’ authentic vintage appearance

process matches original pickups’ authentic vintage appearance A portion of the Proceeds Support Tommy Bolin’s Musical Legacy through dedicated endowment and memorial funds

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/S8O4AGvJvj4

MAP pricing:

Set: $375.00

When Joe met Tommy’s late brother Johnnie, he inquired about a very special 1960 Gibson® Les Paul® that Tommy had played throughout his career. The “Bolin Burst” Les Paul was originally purchased and owned by Tommy’s friend and long-time guitar tech David Brown and became his replacement after his own Les Paul goldtop was stolen at a Zephyr gig. The guitar features a unique American flag pickguard hand-painted by Brown in the early 70s. It was meant to be an American twist on the British Invasion’s Union Jack which was so prevalent in artwork at the time. A Fender-style Bigsby® vibrato was also pulled off a Telecaster® and fixed on the Les Paul at Tommy’s request to better suit his playing style. These modifications aside, it is acknowledged that the fine tone of this instrument came to a great extent from its original pickups: a very special set of P.A.F. humbuckers.

After an extensive 10-year search, Joe was able to locate and purchase this one-of-a-kind guitar from David Brown himself. Admiring the unique sonic qualities of this particular guitar, Joe approached his friends at Seymour Duncan to analyze in detail the P.A.F.s in order to create his newest pickup project. The Seymour Duncan Custom Shop was able to successfully recreate the iconic tone of the “Bolin Burst” pickups and Joe and the Bolin estate are now making them available to everyone.

The Joe Bonamassa “Bolin Burst” Humbucker set utilizes Alnico 2 magnets to replicate the original’s sweet vintage tonality. The bridge pickup provides a dynamic and barky sound, while the neck pickup sings with warmth and clarity – especially through your favorite overdriven amp.

Aged in the Seymour Duncan Custom Shop to match the look of the original pickups, the first 500 sets of the “Bolin Burst” Humbuckers are built with bottom plates signed by Joe and Seymour W. Duncan and are available in limited edition numbered packaging.

A portion of the proceeds from each “Bolin Burst” Humbucker set will be donated to the Tommy Bolin Endowment and Tommy Bolin Memorial Fund.

Les Paul® is a registered trademark of Gibson.

Telecaster® and Bigsby ® are registered trademarks of the Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

About Seymour Duncan

Since 1976, Seymour Duncan has built a legacy anchored in providing musicians everywhere with exceptional products and service, establishing itself as one of the leading manufacturers, marketers, distributors and purveyors of tone. With an array of innovative and handcrafted products—spanning from pickups to effects to amplification—and through collaboration with some of the greatest artists of all time, Seymour Duncan has made a lasting mark on the music industry, earning its place within rock and roll history. From its humble beginnings in Seymour and Cathy’s trailer in Topanga through today, Seymour Duncan has been dedicated to helping musicians of all levels—from beginner to touring professional—unearth their musical passion and elevate their tone.

