Blues guitarist Charlie Apicella’s “Booze and Blues” and “Just Like a Woman”

Honoring B.B., Rainey

Being V.P. of the North Jersey Blues Society isn’t the only thing that separates Charlie Apicella from the typical blues player. A devotee of B.B. King (and others), he pays homage on a new album, “Iron City: Live in NYC,” by plugging two of his favorite guitars into the ’65 Guild Thunder I amp he calls “Betty Page,” which stays in top form thanks to repairman Jim Metz. His first tune is Ma Rainey’s “Booze and Blues”on the ’65 Guild T100 he calls “Queen Bee,” and the second is B.B. King’s “Just Like A Woman,” on “Delia,” his ’63 Guild Artist Award. Pickups on both are custom-made by Thomas Brantley. Catch out interview with Charlie in the September issue. Read Now!