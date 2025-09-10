FOR RELEASE: WEDNESDAY, SEPT 10, 2025



Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp Celebrates 30 Years with Legendary The Who Icon Roger Daltrey in Miami, FL, January 29 – February 1, 2026.

To Kick Off the Celebration, Alice Cooper and Rob Halford (Judas Priest) Headline Two Camps in Phoenix, AZ This November, and Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals), Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad), Jason Scheff (Chicago), Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel) to Headline a December Rock Camp in Miami, FL.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, the premier destination where music fans live out their ultimate rock dreams, proudly announces its 30th Anniversary Camp, taking place in Miami, Florida. The milestone event will feature none other than Roger Daltrey and Simon Townshend of The Who, making this a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for campers and fans alike. In addition to members of The Who, the camp will include many surprise special guest rockstars.



“I love it because it reminds you of where you came from.” “It’s about having fun!” – says Roger Daltrey.

Since its founding in 1996, Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has brought together aspiring musicians of all levels with rock’s greatest legends, offering unforgettable mentorship, jam sessions, and live performances. The 30th Anniversary Camp marks three decades of turning dreams into reality, and there is no better way to honor the occasion than with two members of one of rock’s most iconic bands.

“It’s an honor to celebrate 30 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp with Roger Daltrey,” says David Fishof, founder of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp. “This camp is about inspiring musicians and giving fans an opportunity to share the stage with their heroes. To have members of The Who join us for this milestone makes it truly historic.”

Campers will:

Perform alongside Daltrey, Townshend, and many special surprise guests.

Perform two live shows at iconic local venues including The Funky Biscuit.

Enjoy masterclasses, Q&As, open jams, and band mentoring from a lineup of world-class rock star counselors, including:

Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath)

Tony Franklin (The Firm)

Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent)

Jimmy Vivino (Conan O’Brien)

Eva Garder (P!nk)

Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake)

Joe Vitale (Joe Walsh)

Britt Lightning (Vixen)

And many more!

From bedroom guitarists to seasoned players, Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has empowered thousands to step out of the audience and into the spotlight. The 30th Anniversary Camp in Miami is set to be the most powerful celebration yet, combining the camp’s legacy of life-changing experiences with the unmatched energy of The Who’s music and others.

About Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

For 30 years, Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has given music fans the chance to rehearse, write, record, and perform with the world’s top rock stars. Founded by music producer David Fishof, the camp has been featured in documentaries and TV series, inspiring countless fans to pursue their passion for music.

Registration is now open at www.rockcamp.com — but space is limited.

ROCK CAMP: THE MOVIE continues to be one of the top rated rock documentaries, watch it here free on Amazon Prime!

Check out ROCK CAMP: THE PODCAST to learn more about camp!

Rock with legends. Play the hits. Make your dream come true at Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp.