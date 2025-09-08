Force of Nature

Mark Farner etched his name in rock history as the primary lead vocalist/songwriter and guitarist for Grand Funk Railroad, which enjoyed a phenomenal run from 1969 through ’76, when fans flocked to hear their earthy, R&B-drizzled hard rock. In the decades since, Farner has participated in a few reunions, but mostly focused on his solo career. Closer to My Home is his first album since 2006.

How long have you been writing songs and working on the new album?

There are songs that have been in the works for 15, 20 years. Maybe 25, like “Tiny Fingers.”

You co-produced it with Slaughter vocalist/rhythm guitarist Mark Slaughter. How did you connect with him?

He’s a very good friend of mine. We did “The Howard Stern Show” together and we were at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp for [founder] David Fishof in New York City. Stern called David and said, “I want Mark Farner over here to do ‘I’m Your Captain.’” We had Kip Winger on bass, Sandy Gennaro on drums, Teddy “Zig Zag” Andreadis on keyboards, and Bruce Kulick on acoustic guitar. When we started, I immediately had to get rid of the cans so I could hear everybody. Slaughter was about two feet from me, singing and hitting the notes exactly perfect.

He says, “I’m going to send you some stuff I’ve been working on.” I loved the production and the sound of it. I called to ask, “That stuff that you sent me… Who produced it?” He said, “I produced that in my studio. I want to do your next project.” That’s how it started. He’s a touring musician and I’m a touring musician, so it took us two years, but we got it done.

Many hard-rock bands were influenced greatly by Grand Funk Railroad.

A lot of people have said that to me. I think that’s great. They’re acknowledging their roots. If we go back to the roots and rudimental rock and roll, we can keep the animal alive.

You didn’t use your touring band on the album; you and Slaughter played almost everything.

We had four different drummers including Johnny “Bee” Badanjek (Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels). Mark was programming drums on other stuff, filling little gaps here and there. Between Mark and myself, we did guitars, bass, and keyboards.

Why did you re-record Grand Funk Railroad’s “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home)”?

It’s done in 432 hz, not the 440 hz American tuning standard. 432 is a compatible range with everything natural, especially water – and most of the human body is water. Depending on how loud you listen to music, you’ll feel this in a different way. Everything that I’ve been doing has been in 432, especially knowing how it applies itself to natural things.

Also, I added a B-bender guitar part to the bridge. It’s just barely there, but gives it a “suspense” feel that wasn’t on the original.

“Same Game” is heavy, with raw emotion, and “Oh Darlin’” has a ’60s pop feel. Both are reminiscent of Grand Funk Railroad.

We were sitting there one day when a delivery driver pulled up and Mark says, “I’ve got to take this.” I said, “Go ahead, I’ll make coffee.” He opens this box and pulls out a 12-string Reverend, plugs it in, tunes it to 432, and it fit the song we’re working on – “Oh Darlin’.” You talk about timing! Slaughter said, “I get the same kind of feel as (Grand Funk’s) ‘Bad Time,’” which was played more than any other song in 1975. I got a BMI award for that.

The CD bonus track “Friends Forever” was co-written with Jim Peterik of The Ides of March and Survivor. Have you known him a long time?

Not in our heydays, but I really got to know him. We did a Moody Blues cruise years ago. I always loved who The Ides were, sonically, with all the horns.

Was a Parker Fly the only guitar you used?

Yes. Her name is Betty and she’s a ’93 mahogany hardtail. Betty is my mom’s name, God rest her soul. She got me into playing guitar when I was 15. The DiMarzio pickups were rewound by hand by Pariah Pickups in Canada. I was so pleased! The tone!

This article originally appeared in VG’s January 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.