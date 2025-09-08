The Fractal VP4

Famous for amp and cabinet models made to replace an amp for direct recording or plugging right into a PA, Fractal Audio has also developed an array of highly regarded effects. But its new VP4 is a significant departure that is designed to work with a player’s favorite guitar amp – not replace it.

Boasting 104 presets along with hundreds of stompboxes and studio effects based on Fractal’s popular Axe-FX III rack unit, the VP4 has 69 drive emulations, 78 reverbs, 16 compressors, EQs, modulation/filters, and 128-plus delay effects (i.e. Multitap, Plex, and Megatap), the VP4 can be used in front of an amp or in its effects loop (post-effects), and also works well with an amp modeler. If you want to use wah in combination with an external expression pedal, choose from classic wah sounds like VS845, Clyde, Cry Baby, and VX846.

The “VP” here stands for virtual pedalboard and the “4” refers to the fact that its interface is grouped in fours – there are four presets per bank (you can scroll through by holding down various footswitches) and four Modes including Preset, Scene (a combination of effects), Effects (pedal editing or on/off stompbox-style switching), and Tuner. That seems a lot, but once you get into the VP4’s groove, tweaking is easy.

Some of our favorite presets include Custom Harmonies, which turns you into a one-man Thin Lizzy or Allman Brothers. Zapped is pulsating synthesizer, and it’s hard not to love the long, shimmering tails of Celestial Reverbs. For specific player emulations, Austin Stevie, Austin Eric, Lowell’s Slide, and Later Jimi are self-explanatory.

Everything is in the highest digital fidelity, but to preserve your amp’s authentic tone, there’s full analog bypass.

If you’re devoted to a favorite set of pedals, the VP4 might not be the unit for you. But if you’re on the lookout for the ultimate in effects exploration, it can open new sonic universes.

This article originally appeared in VG’s January 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.